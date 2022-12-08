FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians were picketing downtown on Monday in an ongoing strike against management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Musicians went on strike Dec. 8, after negotiations for a new contract were not reached. Supporters joined the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association on Monday in front of the Allen County Courthouse with signs, some of which read “On strike for fair wages” and “FW Phil unfair to musicians”.

