WANE-TV
Judge approves recount for SACS school board election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Allen Superior Court judge issued an order approving a recount of the Southwest Allen County School Board election Tuesday. Doug Copley recently filed a petition for a recount after losing the election by less than 10 votes. The judge ordered the Recount Commission...
WANE-TV
City Council: Philharmonic protest, affordable housing and more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — From All in Allen, to the proposed grocery store on Pontiac Street, Fort Wayne City Council tackled a plethora of notable city developments during Tuesday’s meeting. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians also stopped by Citizens Square during the meeting as the group continued...
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
WANE-TV
No jail time for battery that stemmed from drinking during card game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was sentenced Tuesday in a case that escalated from a heated argument to domestic battery charges nearly 10 months ago, according to court documents. In the early hours of Feb. 27, Fort Wayne Police arrested 57-year-old Thomas Neuhaus Jr. at his home...
WANE-TV
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of county’s first K-9, Jano
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced Jano, the county’s first K-9 officer, died Dec. 10. Jano became the first K-9 officer in Paulding County after county Sheriff Jason K. Landers implemented a K-9 unit. At the time, the PCSO assigned Deputy...
WANE-TV
Public missing from Parkview public forum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a meeting compelled by the Indiana legislature, Parkview Health Tuesday easily checked off two of the three requirements. Discuss the price of health services? Check. Discuss community contributions? Big check. Obtain feedback from the community?. No one from the community was in attendance.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: Huntertown, Perry Township fire station No. 2
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With Huntertown seemingly growing by the day, the city and Perry Township have been working on a second fire station to accommodate the growing area. The Huntertown Fire Department (HFD) provided an update on its Facebook page about the new station, which will be...
WANE-TV
FWPD holds second “Kops 4 Kids” event in as many weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) participated in the second Kops 4 Kids event in as many weeks Monday at the Meijer located on Maysville Road. The goal of Kops 4 Kids is to find families in need and provide Christmas to...
WANE-TV
Former Philharmonic president criticizes management’s stance on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians and management continue, a former prominent Philharmonic voice spoke out against the management’s current stance. Christopher Guerin, the former president of the Philharmonic from 1985-2005, said he believes the Philharmonic does not “seem to believe...
WANE-TV
Pontiac Market LLC will be new grocery store partnered by Parkview, Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The long-awaited grocery store on East Pontiac came a step closer to fruition with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approving the structure and finances for the 6,500 square foot location Monday. City officials hope the full-service market will open in October 2023. Hagerman Construction...
WANE-TV
Thief claiming to be with Salvation Army takes donations from Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials say a thief claiming to be with the Salvation Army stole toys and clothes from the donations collected at a Fort Wayne Walmart. A release from the Salvation Army said the theft happened on Dec. 8 at the Walmart on Coldwater Road, a location for the Angel Tree program that donates Christmas gifts to kids.
WANE-TV
Expand or build: NACS board considering options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the district’s two middle schools on the verge of surpassing 1,000 students, Northwest Allen County Schools officials and the district’s school board will have to make yet another decision: to build or expand. This year, Carroll Middle School is at 99.1%...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic musicians picketing downtown amid strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians were picketing downtown on Monday in an ongoing strike against management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Musicians went on strike Dec. 8, after negotiations for a new contract were not reached. Supporters joined the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association on Monday in front of the Allen County Courthouse with signs, some of which read “On strike for fair wages” and “FW Phil unfair to musicians”.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard. It happened around 4:30 not long after the bar/restaurant opened for the day. Fort Wayne Police confirmed to WANE 15 that driver of the car...
WANE-TV
Dupont, Lutheran hospitals receive praise for infant, maternal health care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), along with Gov. Eric Holcomb and Health Commissioner Kristina Box, recognized Dupont and Lutheran hospitals last week for their commitment to infant and maternal health care. The recognition took place at the third annual “INspire” Hospital of Distinction program....
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic negotiations continue over wages, availability, elimination of 3 full-time positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians took their cause to the doors of Barrett McNagny law firm on East Berry Street where negotiations continue after the players association went on strike Thursday over wages and availability. Negotiations picked up again Monday at 2 p.m. regarding a...
WANE-TV
Toys for Tots raising funds to buy gifts for Fort Wayne teens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The local Toys for Tots program is asking for monetary donations to supplement the amount of toys they have received this holiday season. “Although we are grateful for all the toy donations, we do need monetary donations to continue to run the program locally,” said Viviana Emert, the assistant coordinator for the Fort Wayne program.
WANE-TV
Explore the Festival of Gingerbread
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams heads to the Festival of Gingerbread to have a look at all the beautiful creations this year. The Festival of Gingerbread runs through December 18th at the Fort Wayne History Center. Get ticket information here.
WANE-TV
WANE Winter Outlook: What’s to be for ’22-’23
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before December even arrived, Fort Wayne had picked up more than 4″ of snow and some surrounding areas had seen even more. At the end of November, we were already 2.4″ inches above average to date, which had many of you wondering, “Could this be a sign of what’s to come for winter?”
