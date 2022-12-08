Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Tabloid Story
Prince Harry shut down a recent report that accused him of telling a friend “those Brits need to learn a lesson” ahead of the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
Prince Harry, Meghan discuss race, protecting their children in new docuseries
The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's new six-part docuseries, titled "Harry & Meghan," were released Thursday on Netflix.
Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Gayle King Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries: ‘It’s Not a Reality Show’
Shutterstock On their side. Gayle King weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries — and it turns out the broadcast journalist has plans to tune in. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, December 8, the host, 54, joked about the 41-year-old former actress' […]
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Bustle
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
Harry and Meghan branded ‘troubled couple’ who are ‘irrelevant’ to UK - OLD
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Harry, who moved to the US to live with his wife Meghan, has been criticised for attacking important institutions in Britain during the couple’s tell-all Netflix documentary.In it, Harry accused the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan said the media wanted to “destroy” her.Conservative MP Bob Seely said there is a “political issue” with Harry’s comments, since he quit as a senior working royal more than...
Prince Harry details his low-key proposal to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle let royal fans in on how their magical proposal went down back in 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about the early days of their relationship in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — in which the former royals discuss life before, during and after the palace. Among the myriad of revelations the scandal-scarred royals have detailed in the documentary, one particular anecdote was about the day Harry popped the all-important question to Markle, 41. “I wanted to do it earlier,” Harry, 38, explained in the series’ second episode, released on Thursday. “I had...
Harry and Meghan accused of ripping off Laguna Beach's iconic opening title card
Royal fans have cheekily accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'copying' the famous title card from early 2000s reality show Laguna Beach
Prince Harry said the royal family were 'surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman' after meeting Meghan Markle
Prince Harry also said his family's judgment was clouded by the fact that Meghan Markle was a Hollywood actress and they thought it wouldn't last.
Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday 8 December...
Piers Morgan posts raunchy photos of his wife amid claims he fancies Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time. The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden. "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote. For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain. Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB...
Popculture
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants Her Own 'Tell-All' Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Doc
Kate Middleton might be following in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps. According to InTouch Weekly, Kate apparently wants to do a tell-all documentary of her own. The report comes on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own docuseries, the aptly titled Harry & Meghan, being released on Netflix.
'Here We Go Again': Royal Family IGNORES Turmoil Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries
The Royal Family is planning to stay mum and ignore the turmoil when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries, RadarOnline.com has learned. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are said to be "wearied" by the constant explosive revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leading to a sense of "here we go again" in the palace.Insiders claim there is "mounting frustration and exhaustion" because they want the lingering tension with Harry and Meghan to come to an end, alleging they are opting for a "business as usual approach" this time around with the...
Harry, Meghan docuseries: Sussexes' spokesperson responds to critics
The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" premiered on Netflix.
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
E! News
227K+
Followers
57K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0