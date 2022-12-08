Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 25-Year-Old

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old; Possibly With Infant Twin Boys
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, December 10, 2022, at her residence in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg. She may in company of her twin infant boys.
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
14-year-old boys charged in carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two boys face charges after they carjacked a rideshare driver at gunpoint in Temple Hills on Saturday. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the 14-year-old boys got into the car in the 6400 block of Gifford Dr. around 12:20 p.m. The driver told investigators […]
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County police searching for knife-wielding burglar
In Anne Arundel County, police are searching for a man that broke into a home armed with a knife. Police said the suspect broke into the house on Hicks Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said he then demanded money from the homeowner, who tried to fight back. Police said the suspect...
WJLA
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
Residents shocked no one noticed anything wrong after pregnant woman found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Residents of a Silver Spring apartment complex where the decomposing remains of a pregnant woman were discovered say they're mystified why no one alerted authorities. Police said the body was there for at least a month. The horrible discovery police made at The Enclave was...
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old arrested after using a knife to threaten coworker during fight
A 21-year-old was arrested after fighting and threatening his coworker in Curtis Bay, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police say, at about 5:30 a.m. officers were sent a report of an assault that happened in the 7600 block of Solley Road in Curtis Bay. officers learned that two...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
mocoshow.com
Morgan County, WV Sheriff Requests Investigation Following Incident Involving Montgomery County Residents
Eugenio and Virgilio Borja, graduates of Watkins Mill High School and current residents of Bethesda, were camping in Morgan County, West Virginia earlier this month when they decided to shoot some pool at Troubadour Lounge in Berkeley Springs. As they were leaving the establishment, the brothers allege they were assaulted by a woman and jumped by a group of men, which led to them to calling the police from outside the lounge. A video of what happened next has been viewed and shared by thousands of people across various social media platforms, sparking a request for an investigation into the matter by Morgan County Sheriff, K.C. Bohrer on December 6th:
Gun Man On The Loose Leads To Lockdown At Multiple York County Schools
Multiple schools in York County were closed following reports of a gunman on the loose in the area, authorities say. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by…
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
Police Release Name Of Young Baltimore Man Fatally Shot In Head
Police have identified the young man fatally shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Tremaine Thomas, Jr., 26, was found with gunshot wounds to the head around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3900 block of S. Hanover Street, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed to Thomas, who...
Police warn of dangerous driving after 2 people caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been cited in Prince William County after being caught going over 100 mph on Saturday morning, less than 30 minutes apart. The police department is now issuing a warning to drivers before the busy holiday travel season. Officers with the Prince...
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
Comments / 0