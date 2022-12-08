ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Two Firefighters Killed Battling Schuylkill County Blaze

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmK1X_0jbrnDXI00
Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris (L) and Firefighter Martin Gruber (R) Photo Credit: Boonton Fire Department via Facebook

Tributes are pouring in from across state lines and beyond for two firefighters who were tragically killed Wednesday evening battling a Schuylkill County blaze.

Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to a blaze with the New Tripoli Fire Company at 1121 Clamtown Rd. in West Penn Township around 4 p.m., the Boonton Fire Dept. said.

Both Paris and Gruber became trapped inside the burning home during the rescue and were removed in critical condition.

They later succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, an occupant of the home was found in the woods nearby, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Berkeley Springs Volunteer Fire Company said.

Firefighters from three counties responded to douse the massive blaze, which remains under investigation, WMFZ reports citing Pennsylvania State Police.

Paris, a father of two young daughters, joined the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Service earlier this year, the local CFA said. He was a member of the Green Valley Fire Station’s C shift.

Scroll down to view some more social media tributes for Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber:

“This also serves as a somber reminder as to the risk these men and women take everyday, in response to every call, protecting and serving their respective communities,” said Trappe Borough’s official Facebook page.

“We sadly as a community understand this loss and I hope we offer the same love and support we received during our time of need if given the opportunity.”

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say

A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says

Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In York: Police

13-year-old Malaky Baker has been reported missing in York, according to the police. No additional information was released, and Daily Voice has reached out to authorities for more details. If you see Baker or know of his whereabouts you should contact the police by calling 717-849-2204, 717-849-2219,717-846-1234 or by emailing...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
426K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy