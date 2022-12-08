Two Firefighters Killed Battling Schuylkill County Blaze

Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris (L) and Firefighter Martin Gruber (R) Photo Credit: Boonton Fire Department via Facebook

Tributes are pouring in from across state lines and beyond for two firefighters who were tragically killed Wednesday evening battling a Schuylkill County blaze.

Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to a blaze with the New Tripoli Fire Company at 1121 Clamtown Rd. in West Penn Township around 4 p.m., the Boonton Fire Dept. said.

Both Paris and Gruber became trapped inside the burning home during the rescue and were removed in critical condition.

They later succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, an occupant of the home was found in the woods nearby, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Berkeley Springs Volunteer Fire Company said.

Firefighters from three counties responded to douse the massive blaze, which remains under investigation, WMFZ reports citing Pennsylvania State Police.

Paris, a father of two young daughters, joined the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Service earlier this year, the local CFA said. He was a member of the Green Valley Fire Station’s C shift.

Scroll down to view some more social media tributes for Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and Firefighter Marvin Gruber:

“This also serves as a somber reminder as to the risk these men and women take everyday, in response to every call, protecting and serving their respective communities,” said Trappe Borough’s official Facebook page.

“We sadly as a community understand this loss and I hope we offer the same love and support we received during our time of need if given the opportunity.”

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.