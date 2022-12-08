Read full article on original website
Related
The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old
The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
stljewishlight.org
Hallmark’s latest Hanukkah movie is weirdly good
Like any truly great art movement, Hallmark’s foray into Hanukkah holiday movies has proceeded by fits and starts. When the Christmas content giant released its first Jewish movie in 2019, they couldn’t even squeeze the word “Hanukkah” into the title. Double Holiday and Holiday Date, both about interfaith holiday romances, featured beleaguered Jewish protagonists begging their studly Christian lovers to do a single Hanukkah activity while receiving a crash course on Christmas, a holiday they seemed to know nothing about despite its iron grip on American society.
12tomatoes.com
Girl Gets Revenge On High School Bully While Dining At Red Robin
High school bullying is one of those things that may seem harmless in the moment but the mark that it leaves on people is a hard one to remove. You could be decades removed from high school and still shudder at the memories. If you are someone who has always wanted to get revenge on the people who bullied you way back when this video is sure to be appealing.
yourclassical.org
The Knights play Bartok's Romanian Christmas Carols
Solo hornist and arranger Michael Atkinson was recently browsing YouTube and stumbled across some music he'd never heard before—Romanian Christmas Carols, piano music by Bela Bartok. He loved it so much that he arranged it for the orchestra he is part of, The Knights. And we get to hear it on today's show!
UC Daily Campus
On ‘God’s Country,’ Chat Pile narrates a morbid microcosm of modern-day America
The worst aspects of modern society are documented in Chat Pile’s debut album “God’s Country.” While this is the band’s first full-length release, the Oklahoma noise rockers have been making music since 2019. With twin EP’s “This Dungeon Earth” and “Remove Your Skin Please” under their belt, they signed to The Flenser in 2020. Following this achievement, they released a split EP with screamo band Portrayal of Guilt in 2021. This brings us to 2022 with “God’s Country.”
oprahdaily.com
Elizabeth Strout’s Lucy by the Sea Is Timeless and Familiar, Like an Old Friend
On the heels of becoming a Booker Prize finalist for her 2021 novel, Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout returns to her iconic character Lucy Barton for her ninth book, Lucy by the Sea, also one of Oprah Daily’s favorite books of the year. Recent widow Lucy finds herself as we all did in March 2020, wholly unprepared for the pandemic. Her ex-husband, William, demands she join him in a rented home in Maine, far from their respective Manhattan apartments. It’s from this removed perspective that Strout tosses us together with these individuals who share two grown daughters, several marriages between them, and a lifetime of history. As they muddle through the days and weeks that made up the early days of the pandemic, so do we. This is a cathartic and gripping novel that explores the depths of our knowledge of others and the lengths to which we will go in order to save the ones we love.
BBC
Brian Friel: Queen's exhibition recognises playwright's life and work
The late Brian Friel rarely sought the limelight, preferring his plays to get all the attention. And they did, from his first Broadway hit with Philadelphia Here I Come! to the multi-award winning Dancing at Lughnasa. The Holywood superstar Meryl Streep, who played Kate in the film of Dancing at...
dctheaterarts.org
Spellbinding and searing ‘Pianist of Willesden Lane’ returns to Theater J
The spellbinding tale of pianist Lisa Jura cannot be told too often. In a return engagement at Theater J, Lisa’s daughter Mona Golabek channels her mother in The Pianist of Willesden Lane, a unique and memorable 90-minute tour de force that combines performances of classical masterpieces with a dramatic narrative of Lisa’s escape from Nazi-occupied Vienna in 1938.
A Winter’s Journey review – vivid colours, of voice and visuals, enrich Schubert’s song cycle
What is it about Schubert’s Winterreise that persuades stage directors that this greatest of song cycles needs a bit of help visually to enhance its extraordinary power? Compared with the excesses of some of the earlier stagings, Lindy Hume’s version for tenor Allan Clayton and pianist Kate Golla, which toured Australia this summer under the auspices of Musica Viva Australia, may be a relatively restrained affair, using images from the paintings of Fred Williams to mirror the thoughts of Schubert’s traveller as he moves through the frozen landscape, but ultimately it still seems a rather unnecessary exercise.
Comments / 0