Promotion-Heavy Electronics and Toys Bring Down Online Prices

 5 days ago

As inflation slows across the economy, internet purchases are actually getting cheaper. Online prices in November fell 3.2 percent month-over-month, and 1.9 percent on an annual basis, according to Adobe Analytics' Digital Price Index. Out of 18 categories, 15 of them saw declines, with groceries, non-prescription drugs, and medical equipment and supplies as the exceptions. Adobe said the overall decline was the result of record Cyber Week discounts, with promotion-heavy products seeing the biggest drops. Electronics, for instance, fell 13 percent, and computers dropped a whopping 18 percent, as retailers tried to clear out excess inventory. Deep discounts and promotions also helped bring down the price of toys, which fell 4.2 percent month-over-month and 7.7 percent from a year ago. Groceries, meanwhile, were up 13.7 percent from a year ago, but increased just 0.3 percent month-over-month. Pet products similarly increased just 0.2 percent. “While the November drop in online prices was driven by major discounting on days including Cyber Monday and Black Friday, we also see signs of overall e-commerce inflation cooling,” said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe. “In categories such as groceries and personal care, which are not promotional in nature, we are seeing price increases come down from their heights in late Summer and early Fall.” The fall in online prices has outpaced overall inflation. The consumer price index in October
rose 0.4 percent month-over-month and 7.7 percent year-over-year, though it also showed a decline in electronics, which have seen a significant drop-off in demand in 2022. "

Comments / 0

