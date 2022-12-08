Read full article on original website
franklincountynow.com
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures
— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
homenewshere.com
Can't find housing in the Berkshires? Here are four reasons this remains a stubborn problem
Lisa Johnson left Arizona this year to escape an abusive relationship. She moved to the Berkshires, where she has family. But when she tried to find an apartment, she hit a wall. She collects a little more than $900 each month in disability payments from Social Security. She found no...
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
Northampton marijuana shop closing, first shutdown for the state’s cannabis industry
NORTHAMPTON — The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. that opened only in March will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 66-year-old woman from Massachusetts was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Woodford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9 at around 2:00 p.m. Police say that Elizabeth Shapiro, of Lexington MA, was traveling too fast for road conditions and collided into an embankment on the side of the road.
Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business
A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
VSP: Vermonter runs from police twice on same day
A Sunderland, Vermont woman has been cited to court after she allegedly sped away from two separate traffic stops Friday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Difficult fire at Ed’s Auto Body in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Mechanic Street.
ATM shutoff leaves marijuana retailers in Pioneer Valley scrambling, customers paying with cash
Some processors last week cut off the cashless ATM transactions marijuana retailers nationwide use to accept bank cards and workaround bank and credit-card companies’ reluctance to do business with a product that’s still federally illegal. “The terminals just stopped working,” said Volkan Polatol, an owner of Dreamer Cannabis...
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
iheart.com
Rensselaer County Woman Facing Charges For Driving Wrong Way on Northway
A Rensselaer County woman is facing charges after State Police say she was spotted driving the wrong way on the Northway. Troopers say 30-year-old Ellissa Carmin of Nassau was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in Wilton on Sunday morning and was pulled over. She was arrested for DWI and a search of her vehicle led to the discovery of cocaine. Carmin was also uncooperative after being taken into custody and ended up injuring a Trooper. She was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.
Police investigating fatal Greene County plow accident
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal plow accident that occurred around midnight on Monday in Coxsackie. Lamont Jackson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Week’s End, The Berkshires Could See Another Round Of Snow
Fall is slowly but surely winding down, but folks like Ol' Man Winter and Mother Nature have other plans in mind for the beautiful Berkshires and our surrounding tri-state region as we were slammed with our first significant snowfall on Sunday. Some areas saw anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of the white stuff as Stockbridge and Lenox measured 8 inches plus on the ground and Pittsfield hit the jackpot of about 9 and a half inches as their neighbors in the hilly terrain picked up a bit over 8 inches which shows you how the trends regarding these storms could impact a a particular area.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
Berkshire Residents: Shop Local And Enjoy A Few Perks
The holidays are amongst us and it's time to get all your necessary tasks taken care of, but the hassles of parking your vehicle and adding the extra expense isn't on the agenda. But fear not: The city of Pittsfield has a solution to this problem: Park for FREE on designated dates. Free Parking Fridays are in place for December 9th and 16th, but if I were you, why not wait another few days. Let me explain why:
