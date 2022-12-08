Read full article on original website
Healthline
Sjögren’s Syndrome and Dry Eyes: How to Treat This Common Symptom
Sjögren’s syndrome often affects the salivary and tear glands. Dry eye is one of the most common symptoms. There’s no cure for Sjögren’s syndrome, but there are many things you can do to make the related dry eye more manageable. Sjögren’s syndrome impacts between...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
Medical News Today
What is bone-on-bone arthritis?
Bone-on-bone arthritis is not a clinical term. However, people may use it to refer to advanced or severe osteoarthritis (OA). At this point, the “wear and tear” or degeneration is severe enough that there is bone-to-bone contact between the joints. OA is the. form of arthritis and affects...
Healthline
How to Treat Dry Eye with a Warm Compress
A warm compress for dry eyes can help relieve your symptoms and make you feel more comfortable, even if it’s not always able to fully treat the cause. Dry eye syndrome happens when you experience dry eyes because your tears aren’t lubricating your eyes well enough or because you aren’t producing enough tears.
Healthline
How to Treat Blepharitis
Following a regular eyelid care regimen can help you manage and treat blepharitis. Prescription treatments are also available for more complex forms of the condition. Blepharitis is inflammation of the eyelids. It often causes crusts or flakes that look like dandruff on the eyelashes. There are two types of blepharitis....
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Kirstie Alley's Colon Cancer Was Diagnosed Not Long Before Her Death — What Women Should Know
About 1 in 25 women in the United States will be diagnosed with the colorectal cancer in their lifetime and doctors urge regular screenings Kirstie Alley had colon cancer before she died Monday at the age of 71. Her diagnosis, which her family says the actress only recently discovered before her death, is shedding light on the disease and the importance of early detection. Colon, or colorectal, cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, after lung and breast cancers. Though women are at a slightly...
Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Daily For A Healthier Body Over 40
There are so many factors that play into our overall health, from the food we eat to the way we move our bodies and even to our stress levels. Keeping up with healthy habits that can keep everything running in tip-top shape is especially essential as we age and our bodies change over time. Luckily, there are tons of ways you can help your body thrive on a daily basis, including regularly drinking one beverage health experts swear by: tea!
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful
The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.
KTLA.com
Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes
Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
