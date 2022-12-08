ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Cattle rounded up by cowboys after truck overturns in Garden City

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 5 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said cowboys and cowgirls were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to recover cattle after a semi-trailer overturned.

Witnesses told officers that as the semi turned onto the northbound ramp from 2800 E. U.S. Highway 50, the cattle trailer turned over and tipped the semi over with it. The semi-trailer door was damaged, and numerous cattle escaped.

The driver of the truck was able to kick out the window and free himself. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City for minor injuries.

Cowboys and cowgirls were called to round up the escaped cattle, and firefighters were able to extract the remaining cattle from the truck. Three head of cattle died, and one was injured.

Traffic around the rollover was diverted for six hours.

GARDEN CITY, KS
