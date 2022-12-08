Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
wchsnetwork.com
State champion Highlanders to be honored by city
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
WSAZ
Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
thelevisalazer.com
MEMORIES OF CHRISTMAS . . . by Mike Coburn
While it is true that I have retired from writing weekly articles for the Lazer, I have been encouraged by Mark and several readers to submit ‘replays’ of some of those stories, time permitting. I’m thinking I may well write entirely new stories that do not restrict the time-lines with only those befitting the title of ‘Growing Up in Louisa.’ This will allow me to write of other memories perhaps outside of that parameter. The following is a first attempt to keep those memories alive.
West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals. The grants […]
TVHS making history this year with first-ever wrestling team
NAUGATUCK – Something new is happening in the Tug Valley High School athletic program with the recent formation of the TVHS wrestling team. The Panthers, which have never had a program, competed for the first time ever on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bill Hughes Wrestling Invitational Tournament at Winfield.
Ironton Tribune
‘A pillar of the community’
Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
WSAZ
Police: Elderly person carjacked in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly person was the victim of a carjacking Tuesday night in Charleston, city police say. Officers say the incident started at the West Side Stop station. Police say the incident led to a pursuit through parts of Charleston, including on the interstate. Officers say they...
thelevisalazer.com
More than 90 people will graduate from the Millard College with Work Ready Certification
More than 90 people will graduate from the Millard College with Work Ready Certification. The Millard College will celebrate its second-ever graduation at the Collier Center in Inez, Kentucky, Friday. The event will honor more than 90 individuals who have excelled in the classroom to achieve their God-given destiny. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument
GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:48 p.m.): Crews put out the house fire on Harmons Creek Road, according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers. At this time, dispatchers can […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
