Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
POCA, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State champion Highlanders to be honored by city

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state champion Huntington Highlanders will be honored in Huntington Monday night. Mayor Steve Williams says the players, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the team deserve recognition after winning the school’s first-ever football title, a 28-3 win on December 3rd against Parkersburg South. The...
WOWK 13 News

13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

MEMORIES OF CHRISTMAS . . . by Mike Coburn

While it is true that I have retired from writing weekly articles for the Lazer, I have been encouraged by Mark and several readers to submit ‘replays’ of some of those stories, time permitting. I’m thinking I may well write entirely new stories that do not restrict the time-lines with only those befitting the title of ‘Growing Up in Louisa.’ This will allow me to write of other memories perhaps outside of that parameter. The following is a first attempt to keep those memories alive.
LOUISA, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio nonprofits can soon apply for grants of up to $50K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Soon, health-focused nonprofits in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can apply for grants ranging between $3,500 to $50,000. The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington will start taking applications on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, for its “Healthy Communities Initiative.” The program offers grant funding to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with health-focused goals. The grants […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Ironton Tribune

‘A pillar of the community’

Former Democratic chair, county election chief Allen dies at 81. A long-time political figure and attorney is being remembered for his contributions to Lawrence County. Craig Allen, who served on the Lawrence County Election Board, including multiple terms as its chair, died Sunday at age 81. Allen, a veteran of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Police: Elderly person carjacked in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly person was the victim of a carjacking Tuesday night in Charleston, city police say. Officers say the incident started at the West Side Stop station. Police say the incident led to a pursuit through parts of Charleston, including on the interstate. Officers say they...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
POMEROY, OH

