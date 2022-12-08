ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These Texas cities have the least sustainable credit card debt: study

By Tyler Manning
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are here and that means many people are going to be spending money this year. Though many people stick to their set budgets, realistically a lot of people have to rely on credit cards to make ends meet.

According to a WalletHub report, the average household in the country has more than $8,900 in credit card debt.

But in which cities are people in a better position to handle their credit card debt? Well, according to a new report from WalletHub, a couple of Texas cities are not in a good position when it comes to credit card debt.

Officials analyzed more than 180 cities and ranked them based on which ones had the most and least sustainable credit card debt.

They found that El Paso (6th) , San Antonio (10th) and Dallas (13th) had some of the least sustainable in the nation.

Officials used TransUnion credit data to calculate the cost and time required to pay off the median card balances of each city.

Source: WalletHub

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

