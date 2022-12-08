ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 5 days ago

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, no injuries were reported after a motor vehicle caught fire. Traffic delays may be in the area as crews work to clean up the area.

    (Palmer Fire Department)
    (Palmer Fire Department)
    (Palmer Fire Department)
    (Palmer Fire Department)

According to Waze, there are no roads closed in the area due to the fire.

