Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
March 20, 2023, will be a school day in Pinellas County, thanks to Hurricane Nicole
LARGO, Fla. — Mark your calendar now: Students at Pinellas County Schools will need to return to class during an extra day in the spring to make up for lost time because of Hurricane Nicole. The district announced schools will be open on Monday, March 20, 2023, for added...
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Spring Hill man’s random punching spree leaves strangers bruised and bloodied, deputies say
A woman told deputies she was leaving the credit union when a man approached her, punched her in the head and ran away.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake
PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
Tampa-St. Pete makes 'Top 10 Cities with the Most Aggressive Holiday Drivers'
TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays are a time to spread cheer and celebrate with loved ones. But with stressful travel plans, last-minute shopping and snowbirds on the road, it's not always easy to stay "merry and bright" behind the wheel. GasBuddy studied millions of drives during 2022’s Thanksgiving holiday...
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Child safe, man in custody after Bradenton standoff
An armed man who allegedly barricaded themselves inside a home with a child has been taken into custody, and the child is safe, Bradenton police said.
fox13news.com
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
WATCH: RV engulfed in flames at Pasco County mobile home park
Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.
WESH
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
FWC: Injured mother manatee died in transport, calf sent to ZooTampa
TAMPA, Fla — A mother manatee died during transport for rehabilitation on Monday, but her calf was able to safely make it to ZooTampa, wildlife officials said. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received multiple reports of an injured mother manatee near the main spring in Kings Bay through the FWC Wildlife Hotline on Dec. 5 and 6.
State says Hillsborough County is among several not complying with 'Parental Rights' law
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education reached out to several school districts, including Hillsborough County, for not complying with new state laws. The state alerted Hillsborough County it needs to make changes to comply with the "Parental Rights in Education" law. It's the same law that...
This Tampa Bay-area Publix sold 2 winning scratch-offs worth $16M in prizes
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — At Publix, they say "shopping is a pleasure." But shopping at one Publix in Palm Harbor turned out to be much, much more for two Floridians who pressed their luck with the Florida Lottery. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that a New Port Richey...
Florida lawyer claims $15 million top prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
The Florida Lottery announced Monday that a Florida man claimed the first ever top $15 million prize from one of its scratch-off games.
TPA delays 'Name the Flamingo' contest as judges review more than 65k entries
TAMPA, Fla. — We'll have to wait a little longer until we can vote on a name for the giant pink flamingo at Tampa International Airport. The airport was originally set to reveal the top three names on Monday before opening up the voting to the public but due to the high volume of entries, the judges need some more time to narrow it down.
