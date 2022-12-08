ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
Pasco County issues swim advisory for Moon Lake

PASCO COUNTY, FLA- The Pasco County Florida Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Temporary Swim Advisory until further notice for Moon Lake Park. Water samplings were conducted and an advisory is in effect for the beach based on the marine water bacterial indicators that have been recommended by the EPA.
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
FWC: Injured mother manatee died in transport, calf sent to ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla — A mother manatee died during transport for rehabilitation on Monday, but her calf was able to safely make it to ZooTampa, wildlife officials said. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received multiple reports of an injured mother manatee near the main spring in Kings Bay through the FWC Wildlife Hotline on Dec. 5 and 6.
