Eldorado McMurtry
5d ago
Man, whenever someone is accused of impersonating a cop, they are always doing something illegal in the process. Very weird stuff 😒
EhTampaDeb
5d ago
so glad they take creeps like this off our streets. it always seems like hillsborough crime is done by Pasco or Polk residents
Thomasj Brown15208
5d ago
now go c how u make out out impersonating a police officer in prison"!
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
14-year-old charged for deadly October shooting in Tampa
A 14-year-old faces charges including felony manslaughter with a firearm for the shooting death of a woman at a Tampa party in late October.
14-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting In Tampa Of Innocent Woman
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old is facing felony charges related to a fatal shooting outside a party in Tampa. According to police, on October 29, 2022, just after midnight, officers of the Tampa Police Department responded to a 911 call at the Chamberlain Plaza, located
Sheriff: Man 'swings his fists,' attacks multiple strangers in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A man is behind bars after he attacked multiple strangers in several locations in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. It all started just before noon on Monday when deputies were called to the Mid-Florida Credit Union on Spring Hill Drive regarding an attack.
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to “get her off” her charges following her arrest in October. The investigation began when a woman, whose name is being withheld by News Channel 8, was […]
Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as a homicide
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot Tuesday evening in Tampa, police said in a news release. Police said officers were called around 10:22 p.m. to N. 20th Street between E. Henry and E. Powhatan avenues after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a man who had been shot several times.
Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
FBI conducting ‘court-authorized’ activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
FBI investigating after woman’s body found in trash bag over weekend by fishermen in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman’s body was reportedly found in a trash bag Saturday morning by fishermen near the coast of Egmont Key in Florida. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. The woman’s body was reportedly found wrapped in a canvas bag inside a...
Mysuncoast.com
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a St. Petersburg-based charter yacht company has been found guilty of trying to mislead the Coast Guard after an incident where a passenger and crew member died during a charter in 2017. A federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, guilty of endeavoring to...
Feds investigating body found near Egmont Key
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into the discovery of a person's body Saturday afternoon near the Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge in the Gulf of Mexico. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. to receive the body that was brought back...
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
TPD investigates homicide
Patrol officers from the Tampa Police Department were sent to the area of 11th St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. E. on Sunday at 11:34 a.m. in response to a shooting.
