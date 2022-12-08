Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO