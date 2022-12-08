Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Brittney Griner’s wife shares first Instagram post since WNBA star's return home
Brittney Griner’s wife is speaking out on social media for the first time since the WNBA star was released from a Russian penal colony after a prisoner swap. Cherelle Griner posted two photo collages on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 10. In the post, she expressed gratitude towards those who helped bring her wife home. Those among the long list included President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton.
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
Merchant of Death Viktor Bout reveals what he told Brittney Griner during prisoner swap
When Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap on Thursday, the so-called “Merchant of Death” appeared to say something to the WNBA star. Now in an interview with Russian media, Bout revealed that he only wished Griner good luck. However, he also noted how the Phoenix Mercury player […] The post Merchant of Death Viktor Bout reveals what he told Brittney Griner during prisoner swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank God She's Home:' Brittney Griner's Former Coach Celebrates Homecoming
A North Texas coach is celebrating Brittney Griner's return. Damion McKinney coached the Houston native during high school and college and has maintained a friendship with her since then. “Brittney is a lovable, magnetic person so when you're around Brittney for five minutes, you fall in love with her personality...
Brittney Griner returns to basketball court as U.S. works to secure Paul Whelan's release
WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the basketball court for the first time after being freed from a Russian prison. The Biden administration is still working to secure the release of Paul Whelan from Russia. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list
Charles Barkley slid one spot down the NBA’s all-time scoring list Tuesday night, with Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passing him for the 27th spot. Harden entered the Sixers’ game against the Sacramento Kings at home needing just 14 more points to tie Barkley on the list and 15 to gain solo possession of the […] The post Miserable Charles Barkley reacts to James Harden passing him on all-time scoring list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittney Griner’s first moments of freedom: See new photos
New photos and details have emerged about Brittney Griner’s first moments of freedom after her release from Russian custody. Meanwhile, some Republicans are voicing their criticism over freeing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, saying it jeopardizes national security. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports for TODAY.Dec. 12, 2022.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals truth on what triggered him to push for ejection of Bucks fan
When Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green asked for a Milwaukee Bucks fan to be ejected from Tuesday’s game, a lot of people knew something bad or inappropriate was said during their heated exchange. And true enough, that is the case as Green revealed what triggered him to ask officials and security personnel to have […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green reveals truth on what triggered him to push for ejection of Bucks fan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
Enes Freedom drops truth bomb on rumors he wants to Bucks star fight Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ring
NBA free agent big man Enes Freedom went viral recently after he allegedly said that he wants to fight Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ring at some point. The rumored call-out made headlines after Giannis himself responded to it, saying that Enes “doesn’t want that smoke.” Apparently, however, it’s not true that Freedom […] The post Enes Freedom drops truth bomb on rumors he wants to Bucks star fight Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star James Harden fittingly passes Charles Barkley to climb up historic NBA list
James Harden hasn’t even been back for too long since his most recent injury spell but already, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is making history again. On Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings, Harden climbed the NBA’s all-time scoring list after surpassing Sixers icon Charles Barkley on the prestigious tally board.
Ex-Celtic’s savage answer to what LeBron James’ trophy should be pisses off fans
Michael Jordan was just bestowed the honor of being the name tied to the NBA Most Valuable Player award. Unsurprisingly, this triggered some rather pointed reactions from LeBron James stans. Those same supporters won’t enjoy the recent comments from journeyman NBA veteran Evan Turner. With LeBron fans questioning what award the NBA could possibly honor […] The post Ex-Celtic’s savage answer to what LeBron James’ trophy should be pisses off fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson snags lucky 13 for epic 3PT feat in NBA history
The Golden State Warriors didn’t have the best time during their visit to Milwaukee as they fell to the Bucks in a lopsided 128-111 blowout. But one consolation was seeing Klay Thompson chase down some NBA history. The Warriors sharpshooter and other half of the Splash Brothers sank a contested three-pointer just before the halftime […] The post Klay Thompson snags lucky 13 for epic 3PT feat in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Green beams with pride after one-upping ‘ultimate trickster’ Chris Paul in blowout Rockets win vs. Suns
There are few players in the NBA that make the blood boil more than Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. Paul not only gets in the head of his opponents with his sneaky tactics, he is also constantly yapping at the ears of officials. Simply put, Paul has mastered the art of controlling the game. But Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets’ sophomore shooting guard, cannot be fooled any longer.
Warriors recall player from G League — but it’s not who you think
The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics. After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an...
Suns HC Monty Williams and Stephen Silas share heartfelt embrace after passing of legend Paul Silas
Death may be an inevitable part of life, but processing grief never gets easier at any point. Losing a loved one hurts, no matter the circumstances and no matter how prepared someone thinks they are. One can only imagine the heavy feeling in Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas’ heart after his father, the legendary […] The post Suns HC Monty Williams and Stephen Silas share heartfelt embrace after passing of legend Paul Silas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
