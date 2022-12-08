Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Croatia highlights: Messi, Argentina roll into final, 3-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup entered its final four on Tuesday, as Argentina handily defeated Croatia 3-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's first semifinal match. Argentina will now play either France or Morocco in Sunday's final (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), while Croatia will play Saturday against the loser of the match between France and Morocco in the third-place game (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are in the hunt for FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Award
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss who should receive the Golden Boot Award following Argentina's win over Croatia. France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi are tied with five goals a piece. France plays Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi pushes Argentina past Croatia and into World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar — And so Lionel Messi will get his shot, the chance to give his legacy everything that could ever be asked of a soccer player, to move from greatness to true immortality. Once again, Messi was at the front and center of everything for Argentina in its...
FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé-Achraf Hakimi showdown could decide France-Morocco
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris knows exactly what it's like to desperately want to crush a loved one's dream. That was the situation Lloris found himself in last weekend, when Les Bleus captain stared down his England counterpart, longtime club teammate and close friend Harry Kane late in the World Cup quarterfinal meeting between their nations. When Kane blazed what would've been a crucial equalizer for the Three Lions over the crossbar from the penalty spot, it marked easily the worst moment of his career. And nobody was happier than Lloris.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
FOX Sports
Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home: 'I want to talk'
WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. "I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk," Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Morocco targets diplomatic goals after World Cup run
RABAT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Morocco wants to turn admiration for its team's World Cup run into diplomatic capital to secure a bigger role in African soccer and backing for its bid to host the global tournament.
'Qatargate' Scandal Allegedly Involving Cash Bribes Rocks European Parliament
The scandal involves Eva Kaili, a European Parliament member from Greece.
Europe hosts southeast Asian leaders as own crises mount
European Union and southeast Asian countries are commemorating 45 years of diplomatic ties with a summit overshadowed by political distractions such as the war in Ukraine and an EU Parliament bribery scandal
FOX Sports
Unburdened Lionel Messi looks to lift final weight
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi smiled, a huge, beaming grin, all teeth and cheeks and joy and a complete lack of complication. As his younger teammates fell to the ground or looked to the skies, or screamed with delight or found the emotion too great to hold in the tears, there was none of that from the man they all revere.
Ken DeLand missing: Timeline of American college student's disappearance while studying abroad in France
Ken DeLand, an American college student missing in France, hasn’t been heard from in over two weeks, but reportedly had aspirations of visiting Marseille before returning to the U.S.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi's World Cup résumé stands apart as he reaches second final
With Argentina earning a spot in the 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi now has a chance to bring home the one prize that has eluded him in one of the most storied careers in soccer history. In his five trips to the World Cup, Messi has led Argentina to...
CNBC
United Arab Emirates is ranked as having the best passport in the world
The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth
Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Messi new favorite to win Golden Ball, tournament MVP
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi isn’t ceding any ground to France standout Kylian Mbappé in the World Cup Golden Boot odds market. Messi netted a penalty kick to open the scoring in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal rout of Croatia. He now stands tied with Mbappé for the most goals in this tournament at five.
demolitionandrecycling.media
India’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road
India has accelerated the amount of money that it lends to countries in Asia to spend on infrastructure projects in what could be seen as direct competition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to a report in the Financial Times, lending through India’s development partnership administration, by...
Grape expectations: India's biggest winemaker seeks millions
India's largest winemaker Sula Vineyards is heading to the stock market, betting on the diversifying tastebuds of a booming urban middle class in a country that has long favoured strong liquor. On average, Indians each drink only a few spoonfuls of wine a year, but producers hope the country will replicate the wine boom in China when its economy took off in the 1980s.
Comments / 0