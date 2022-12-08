ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW Thorn
3d ago

Does anything happen in the oil industry that doesn't result in higher prices? For the oil industry, nothing is ever "the cost of doing business", but rather a reason to increase profit.

Reply(3)
9
Clement Pascoe
3d ago

all those problems on energy since new administration took over! but I guess its because of covid! thats the reason for everything else.

Reply(5)
10
kris kraft
3d ago

isn't it suspicious that there is always something threatening higher prices ?

Reply(1)
9
