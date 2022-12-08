Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Centre Daily
Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital
The Houston Texans started off the season with fourth-quarter leads in each of their first two games. In Week 2, the result was a loss to the Denver Broncos. The week prior, the Texans ended up in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Both results were considered moral victories and...
Centre Daily
Chargers Mailbag: Brandon Staley’s Game Plan vs. Dolphins, Injury Updates and Red Zone Offense
Welcome to the third installment of the Chargers mailbag on ChargerReport.com this season. I've been doing mailbags periodically throughout the year, answering questions from fans about the team. You can enter submissions to be included in the mailbag by tweeting at me here. Question No. 1 from @Whatsgoodnsport: Was this...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Centre Daily
Not a No. 1, But Lazard Proves Valuable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers called Allen Lazard a “No. 1 receiver.” With Lazard entering his final season under contract, playing anything like a No. 1 receiver would have resulted in the type of financial security he only could have dreamed about when he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
Centre Daily
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Centre Daily
Bills Third-Down Problems: How to Fix on Offense and Defense?
While a win is a win, and the Buffalo Bills are happy with their 20-12 win over the New York Jets, there still remains areas of potential concern moving forward. Namely, Buffalo's struggles on third down against the Jets, which offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey acknowledged on Monday. “I think a...
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 15: Ja’Marr Chase Making Push For Top Spot
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got a divisional win against the Browns this week, making their record 9-4 on the season and putting them in good position to go after another AFC North title. Here are our Week 15 Bengals player power rankings:. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Star CB?
The Washington Commanders are in the fight of their lives to secure a playoff spot. Facing the New York Giants in a flexed Sunday Night Football game, much of the attention is focused on securing a playoff spot. But as we get towards the end of the season, the NFL...
Centre Daily
Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl
Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he'll discuss his future with...
Centre Daily
Bengals Reveal Uniform Combo For Road Matchup Against Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI — The uniform combo for Sunday's clash against Tampa Bay is here!. Cincinnati is wearing orange helmets, white jerseys, and white pants on Sunday. Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are 5-7 all-time against Tampa Bay, having won two straight in the series after losing six in a row from 1995-2010.
Centre Daily
Tale of the Tape: Dan Campbell vs. Robert Saleh
The N.Y. Jets' Robert Saleh and the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell will square off for the first time as fellow head coaches Sunday at MetfLife Stadium. Just like Campbell, Saleh, a Dearborn, Mich., native, is in the second year of his first full-time stint as an NFL head man. Saleh...
Centre Daily
Familiar Face Fills Quarterback Opening
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ new third-string quarterback is their old third-string quarterback. Kevin Hogan was added to the practice squad Tuesday, which returns him to where he finished the 2021 season. He replaces Logan Woodside, who the Atlanta Falcons signed to their active roster on Saturday. NFL.com...
Centre Daily
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 14
The 49ers warned the league by thumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7. Here are the five takeaways from the game. The California kid, a.k.a Tom "the GOAT" Brady, played at Levi's stadium for the second time in his illustrious career. The occasion meant a lot to the legend, who had 100 tickets for family and friends. Brady had a forgettable outing with two interceptions and was manhandled by the 49ers defense.
Centre Daily
Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’
The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
Centre Daily
Chargers vs. Titans Betting Odds: Week 15 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers enter Week 15 coming off a statement win over the Dolphins during last week's performance. Now with the Chargers holding a 7-6 record, they'll clash against the Titans, who enter this week's matchup riding a three-game losing streak. With injuries littered across the Chargers' defensive unit, missing six...
