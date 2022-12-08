ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Week

Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...

