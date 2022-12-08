Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of being part of Russian smuggling ring
CONCORD, N.H. — A Merrimack man is facing federal charges after he was accused of being part of a Russian smuggling ring. At a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Concord, Alexey Brayman had bail set at a $150,000 unsecured bond. He is also subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring.
Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A South Berwick man was sentenced to 12 months in a New Hampshire jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to presenting false records. Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.
WMUR.com
Concord city councilors approve $35,000 to restore land after homeless camp clearing
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord's city council has unanimously voted to spend $35,000 to clean up a former homeless camp on Locke Road. The camp was one of three sites around the city that was recently cleared out. The land has a conservation easement and city councilors said the money...
Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway
DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
valleypatriot.com
Caio Costa of Methuen Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Prison for Armed Bank Robbery
BOSTON – A Methuen man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for armed bank robbery. Caio Costa, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 90 months in prison and five years of supervised release. On July 26, 2022, Costa pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
WCAX
Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders
Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and so does the number of Vermonters getting updated booster shots. Santa trades sleigh for helicopter...
WMUR.com
Man in custody after escaping from minimum-security transitional housing, New Hampshire officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Saturday evening that a minimum-security transitional housing resident was back in custody after an escape. Officials said Jason Pedro, 37, was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 after he did not return...
NH State Police cruiser struck in Concord while investigating crash
CONCORD, NH — A New Hampshire State police cruiser was struck while conducting an investigation into a crash. On December 11, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Trooper Joshua Farmer was investigating a single motor vehicle crash on the 1-93 Exit 14 southbound on-ramp in the City of Concord. While...
N.H. State Police Arrest Methuen Woman; Reports She Was Driving Wrong Way on I-93
A 26-year-old Methuen woman faces drunk driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police report she was driving the wrong way last week on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, N.H. Police said Virginia Scarponi of Methuen, was arrested by State Police troopers and is facing charges of reckless conduct, driving...
NH State Police crack down on dangerous drivers, arrest 11 during ‘saturation’ patrols
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police cracked down on dangerous drivers who were under the influence on Friday night and Saturday morning, making several arrests as part of “saturation” patrols. State and local police made 11 arrests and issued 40 citations and 138 warnings after...
manchesterinklink.com
Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends
MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
WMUR.com
Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie bombing that killed 270 people including two Granite Staters appears in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. He made his first court appearance Monday, nearly 34 years after the attack that killed 270 people, including...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
WMUR.com
Man charged after crash, alleged assault, police search through New Hampshire towns
DERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after a crash involving a stolen car, an alleged assault and a search that spanned several southern New Hampshire towns Monday night. Shawn Cadieux is charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. He refused to be transported to court Tuesday for his arraignment.
Methuen Man Receives 7.5-Year Prison Sentence for 2020 Armed Bank Robbery
A 26-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston for armed bank robbery two years ago. Caio Costa was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release. Last July 26, Costa pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
laconiadailysun.com
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
45-year-old man killed in crash in Hooksett, NH, state police say
HOOKSETT, New Hampshire — Speed appears to have been a factor in a deadly crash that killed a 45-year-old man in Hooksett early Sunday morning, state police said. Kenneth J. Hallam Jr. of Manchester, New Hampshire, died in the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Exit 9, southbound on-ramp in Hooksett.
WMUR.com
Rochester residents complain of severe mail delivery delays
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sporadic mail delivery in Rochester has caused delays in getting medicine, checks and bills, residents said Monday. Residents of a Rochester neighborhood said they have noticed the delays over the past couple of weeks. "It's been like two and a half weeks, and I've only gotten...
Comments / 2