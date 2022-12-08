ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

New Hampshire man accused of being part of Russian smuggling ring

CONCORD, N.H. — A Merrimack man is facing federal charges after he was accused of being part of a Russian smuggling ring. At a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Concord, Alexey Brayman had bail set at a $150,000 unsecured bond. He is also subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring.
MERRIMACK, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Former owner of Maine home health care company pleads guilty in NH to false record charges

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A South Berwick man was sentenced to 12 months in a New Hampshire jail after pleading guilty Tuesday to presenting false records. Michael A. Maggiacomo, 52, the former owner of home health care company Alerion Home Care and Wellness Solutions, entered the plea in Merrimack County Superior Court, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said in a release.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Driver dies in multi-vehicle crash on New Hampshire highway

DOVER, N.H. — The driver of a car died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another car on Route 16 in Dover, New Hampshire State Police said. The southbound tractor-trailer went off the road, over a guardrail and into the northbound lane on Monday afternoon, police said. It collided with the two cars. An additional vehicle ran into a guardrail in an attempt to avoid a collision with the tractor-trailer.
DOVER, NH
valleypatriot.com

Caio Costa of Methuen Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Prison for Armed Bank Robbery

BOSTON – A Methuen man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for armed bank robbery. Caio Costa, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 90 months in prison and five years of supervised release. On July 26, 2022, Costa pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
METHUEN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Housing insecurity increases while rent assistance ends

MANCHESTER, NH – Despite a temporary reprieve with an influx of emergency funding last week approved by the Executive Council, changing circumstances in the state may soon cause homelessness to increase, even as services and volunteers struggle to meet the needs of the community. For a year and a...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man charged after crash, alleged assault, police search through New Hampshire towns

DERRY, N.H. — A man is facing charges after a crash involving a stolen car, an alleged assault and a search that spanned several southern New Hampshire towns Monday night. Shawn Cadieux is charged with receiving stolen property, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest. He refused to be transported to court Tuesday for his arraignment.
DERRY, NH
WHAV

Methuen Man Receives 7.5-Year Prison Sentence for 2020 Armed Bank Robbery

A 26-year-old Methuen man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston for armed bank robbery two years ago. Caio Costa was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release. Last July 26, Costa pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery and using and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
METHUEN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Rochester residents complain of severe mail delivery delays

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sporadic mail delivery in Rochester has caused delays in getting medicine, checks and bills, residents said Monday. Residents of a Rochester neighborhood said they have noticed the delays over the past couple of weeks. "It's been like two and a half weeks, and I've only gotten...
ROCHESTER, NH

