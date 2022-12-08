Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityNikki LFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Centre Daily
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Lakers Game
Jayson Tatum's clutch turnaround jumper over LeBron James to force overtime and Jaylen Brown's delivering the dagger headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers game. Jayson Tatum's Dart to a Cutting Jaylen Brown. From the opening tip, the Celtics played with far more energy against the...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Should Los Angeles Capitalize On Anthony Davis Having The Season Of His Life?
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA center Anthony Davis may just have some juice left in the tank after all. AD has been on fire of late, laying down double-doubles and helping lead L.A. to more wins than losses as he finally emerged as 37-year-old LeBron James's successor as the de facto best player on the team.
Centre Daily
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Lakers: Boston’s Character Comes Through in an Epic Battle Between Rivals
View the original article to see embedded media. Tuesday night at Crypto.Com Arena, formerly and still more commonly referred to as Staples Center, the Celtics and Lakers penned another memorable chapter in the NBA's most storied rivalry. When Boston built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, with the hosts...
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was adamant that a fan be ejected during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Green could be seen talking back and forth with a fan during some free throws, but the dialogue from Green continued after the free throws, as he spoke to the refs while pointing out the fan who he'd been going back and forth with.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
John Wall Reveals Untold Kobe Bryant Story
Facing Kobe Bryant for the first time in his career, John Wall had to take it in for a moment. A lot of players his age grew up idolizing Bryant, so to go against him as a competitor is an undoubtedly wild moment. Wall experienced this first hand, and shared that story on a recent episode of Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" on the Laugh Out Loud Network.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Admits L.A. Was Totally Spent By Overtime Of Sixers Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers worked their tails off to score 10 points in the final 35 seconds of regulation and force their game against the Philadelphia 76ers into overtime Friday. But it appeared that the effort it took to salvage the contest in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Centre Daily
Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital
The Houston Texans started off the season with fourth-quarter leads in each of their first two games. In Week 2, the result was a loss to the Denver Broncos. The week prior, the Texans ended up in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Both results were considered moral victories and...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have ‘Inside Track’ for Carlos Correa
The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, either internally or externally, but recent reports have said they're not in on the best shortstop on the free-agent market, Carlos Correa. Between Correa's time with the 2017 cheaters and their financial uncertainty because of the Trevor Bauer situation, it's reported that L.A. won't be willing to pay Correa what he's looking for.
Centre Daily
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
Centre Daily
Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran WRs
Without playing a down in 2022, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained a fixture in the NFL's news cycle. Beckham Jr. has courted interest from multiple teams as he rehabs from an ACL tear suffered during the Rams’ 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
Centre Daily
Familiar Face Fills Quarterback Opening
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ new third-string quarterback is their old third-string quarterback. Kevin Hogan was added to the practice squad Tuesday, which returns him to where he finished the 2021 season. He replaces Logan Woodside, who the Atlanta Falcons signed to their active roster on Saturday. NFL.com...
Centre Daily
Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl
Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he'll discuss his future with...
Centre Daily
Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’
The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
