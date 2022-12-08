ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Centre Daily

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Lakers Game

Jayson Tatum's clutch turnaround jumper over LeBron James to force overtime and Jaylen Brown's delivering the dagger headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers game. Jayson Tatum's Dart to a Cutting Jaylen Brown. From the opening tip, the Celtics played with far more energy against the...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was adamant that a fan be ejected during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Green could be seen talking back and forth with a fan during some free throws, but the dialogue from Green continued after the free throws, as he spoke to the refs while pointing out the fan who he'd been going back and forth with.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily

John Wall Reveals Untold Kobe Bryant Story

Facing Kobe Bryant for the first time in his career, John Wall had to take it in for a moment. A lot of players his age grew up idolizing Bryant, so to go against him as a competitor is an undoubtedly wild moment. Wall experienced this first hand, and shared that story on a recent episode of Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" on the Laugh Out Loud Network.
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Texans Own Early Season Success Could Hurt Development of Draft Capital. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Houston Texans News, Analysis and More.
Centre Daily

EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?

The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have ‘Inside Track’ for Carlos Correa

The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, either internally or externally, but recent reports have said they're not in on the best shortstop on the free-agent market, Carlos Correa. Between Correa's time with the 2017 cheaters and their financial uncertainty because of the Trevor Bauer situation, it's reported that L.A. won't be willing to pay Correa what he's looking for.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing

It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran WRs

Without playing a down in 2022, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained a fixture in the NFL's news cycle. Beckham Jr. has courted interest from multiple teams as he rehabs from an ACL tear suffered during the Rams’ 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Familiar Face Fills Quarterback Opening

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ new third-string quarterback is their old third-string quarterback. Kevin Hogan was added to the practice squad Tuesday, which returns him to where he finished the 2021 season. He replaces Logan Woodside, who the Atlanta Falcons signed to their active roster on Saturday. NFL.com...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Maryland’s Jarrett entering NFL draft, will skip bowl

Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Tuesday that he is entering the NFL draft. Jarrett said he'll skip the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. In three seasons with the Terrapins, he had 119 catches for 1,552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said he'll discuss his future with...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Centre Daily

Mahomes After Three-INT Outing: ‘I’m Going to Keep Shooting’

The Kansas City Chiefs won their Week 14 outing against the Denver Broncos by six points, but multiple spots in the game hinted that things were either closer or farther away than the box score showed. Despite getting out to a 27-0 lead, a couple of Patrick Mahomes interceptions and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record

You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

