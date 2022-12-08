ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Dan's Daily: Penguins' Bad News on Petry, Ovechkin Beer Bath for 800

Bo Harvat released a statement regarding rampant NHL trade rumors. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was indeed injured on Saturday near the end of the win over the Buffalo Sabres, and he’ll be out for at least 24 days. Alex Ovechkin reached rarified air and got a beer bath for his accomplishment. The investigation into the 2018 Team Canada sexual assault is reaching the home stretch, and Ryan Reynolds met with Gary Bettman about the Ottawa Senators sale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Wrap: A Week With All Kinds of Comebacks

The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t always at their best during the past week, but they were always good enough to win. They went 3-0, with a pair of victories against Buffalo and another against Columbus, and got their No. 1 defenseman back less than two weeks after he suffered the second stroke of his NHL career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Dallas Stars, Game 29: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Minnesota North Stars. A couple of years later, Minnesota abandoned the land of 10,000 lakes and moved to Dallas, but they’ll always have a place in the Penguins’ history. The Penguins (16-8-4) have won five straight and have points in 14 of their last 16 games (12-2-2). They host the Stars (16-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena Monday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 12

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 12 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and Mikey preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod.
Pgh Hockey Now

Updated: Jeff Petry Misses Skate, Out vs. Stars

The Pittsburgh Penguins held a nearly full morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The only player missing was defenseman Jeff Petry. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play Monday against the Dallas Stars. Petry left late during Saturday’s 3-1 win at home over the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist. He said after the game he was OK, but perhaps not.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan's Daily: More Canucks on Trade Block, Malkin-Mania Runs Wild

I must confess the Hockey Now crew produced some fantastic content. I spent a couple of hours reading everything this morning and did so as a fan. So, here we go — It seems like rats off a sinking ship as another big-name Canucks player is headed for the NHL trade block or free agency. A loophole could allow the Montreal Canadiens to win both draft lotteries this summer. There are positives to the Flyers losing, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren gives a chill-inducing quote, and Evgeni Malkin propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to their sixth-straight win.
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

