Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
Petry on Long-Term Injured List; Friedman, O’Connor Recalled
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have defenseman Jeff Petry for a while. He has been placed on the Long-Term Injured list, retroactive to Sunday, and must be out for at least 10 games and 24 days. The Penguins have not specified Petry’s injury, but he appeared to injure his left...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Bad News on Petry, Ovechkin Beer Bath for 800
Bo Harvat released a statement regarding rampant NHL trade rumors. Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry was indeed injured on Saturday near the end of the win over the Buffalo Sabres, and he’ll be out for at least 24 days. Alex Ovechkin reached rarified air and got a beer bath for his accomplishment. The investigation into the 2018 Team Canada sexual assault is reaching the home stretch, and Ryan Reynolds met with Gary Bettman about the Ottawa Senators sale.
Penguins Wrap: A Week With All Kinds of Comebacks
The Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t always at their best during the past week, but they were always good enough to win. They went 3-0, with a pair of victories against Buffalo and another against Columbus, and got their No. 1 defenseman back less than two weeks after he suffered the second stroke of his NHL career.
Penguins Emerging: Whatever Game You Want to Play, They Can Beat You
The Pittsburgh Penguins won a playoff game Monday night. Against an opponent they’ve never faced in the postseason. (Not in its current iteration, anyway.) But make no mistake, the Penguins and Dallas offered up 60 minutes of playoff hockey in what became a 2-1 Penguins victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins vs. Dallas Stars, Game 29: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
In 1991, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Minnesota North Stars. A couple of years later, Minnesota abandoned the land of 10,000 lakes and moved to Dallas, but they’ll always have a place in the Penguins’ history. The Penguins (16-8-4) have won five straight and have points in 14 of their last 16 games (12-2-2). They host the Stars (16-7-5) at PPG Paints Arena Monday night.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, December 12
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, December 12 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and Mikey preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at MANSCAPED.com! #ad #manscapedpod.
Penguins Grades: Malkin Has the Jump, the Pens Abide in 6th Straight Win (+)
It was a low-event game. Fans who came to see Jason Robertson light the lamp, or Pittsburgh Penguins fans with holiday tickets hoping to see Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin play their typical exciting brand of hockey, were probably disappointed, at least for 59 minutes and 26 seconds. Yet Penguins fans went home happy after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.
Updated: Jeff Petry Misses Skate, Out vs. Stars
The Pittsburgh Penguins held a nearly full morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena. The only player missing was defenseman Jeff Petry. Coach Mike Sullivan said after the skate that Petry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury and will not play Monday against the Dallas Stars. Petry left late during Saturday’s 3-1 win at home over the Buffalo Sabres with an apparent injury to his left hand or wrist. He said after the game he was OK, but perhaps not.
Dan’s Daily: More Canucks on Trade Block, Malkin-Mania Runs Wild
I must confess the Hockey Now crew produced some fantastic content. I spent a couple of hours reading everything this morning and did so as a fan. So, here we go — It seems like rats off a sinking ship as another big-name Canucks player is headed for the NHL trade block or free agency. A loophole could allow the Montreal Canadiens to win both draft lotteries this summer. There are positives to the Flyers losing, Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren gives a chill-inducing quote, and Evgeni Malkin propelled the Pittsburgh Penguins to their sixth-straight win.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0