Chester, VA

Tom Patton offers blessings and butter at the grocery store

By Tom Patton
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MG1yY_0jbriu0y00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving , Tom Patton blessed grocery shoppers with free butter and eggs.

"I am at the Food Lion in Chester and we're going to get some items that are a little too expensive nowadays and hopefully we can bless some people with them," Patton said during a recent visit to the grocery store. "I think two of the most expensive items I hear people complain about is butter and eggs. So instead of just blessing one person with one bigger thing, I think I'd rather bless more people with smaller things. So we're going to do butter and eggs today."

