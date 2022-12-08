Read full article on original website
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Dameon Pierce out 1-3 weeks, Kyler Murray has surgery, Amari Cooper does not practice
In Wednesday's fantasy football wrap, Dameon Pierce is out up to three weeks, Kyler Murray has surgery on his torn ACL, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Amari Cooper miss practice, two quarterbacks are in the league concussion protocol, plus more news and notes.
Centre Daily
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Centre Daily
Tale of the Tape: Dan Campbell vs. Robert Saleh
The N.Y. Jets' Robert Saleh and the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell will square off for the first time as fellow head coaches Sunday at MetfLife Stadium. Just like Campbell, Saleh, a Dearborn, Mich., native, is in the second year of his first full-time stint as an NFL head man. Saleh...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Chargers vs. Titans Betting Odds: Week 15 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers enter Week 15 coming off a statement win over the Dolphins during last week's performance. Now with the Chargers holding a 7-6 record, they'll clash against the Titans, who enter this week's matchup riding a three-game losing streak. With injuries littered across the Chargers' defensive unit, missing six...
Centre Daily
NBA Trade Rumors: How Bogdanovic, Noel Trade Could Work for Mavs
As the old saying goes, where there's smoke, there's fire. It might be a small fire, but it's a fire nonetheless. With the February trade deadline getting closer by the day, NBA trade rumors are starting to heat up, and the Dallas Mavericks have come up in quite a few of them.
Centre Daily
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was adamant that a fan be ejected during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Green could be seen talking back and forth with a fan during some free throws, but the dialogue from Green continued after the free throws, as he spoke to the refs while pointing out the fan who he'd been going back and forth with.
Centre Daily
Justin Jefferson Breaks Sammy White’s Vikings Single Game Receiving Yardage Record
You knew it was going to happen at some point. Justin Jefferson has come close to breaking Sammy White's Vikings single game receiving yardage record before. White had 210 yards all the way back in 1976, and Jefferson — who came into Sunday's game against the Lions with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards — finally broke though with 223 on 11 catches in Minnesota's loss in Detroit.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
Centre Daily
SF Giants opt for ‘strength in numbers’ approach by signing another ex-Dodgers pitcher
Faced with the possibility of Carlos Rodón accepting a long-term contract elsewhere, it appears the Giants are taking a “strength in numbers” approach to filling the void in their starting rotation. On Tuesday, they agreed to terms with right-hander Ross Stripling, bringing their number of capable starters...
Centre Daily
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
