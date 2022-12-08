3 people, including 2 children, shot at metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people, including two children, were shot on the platform at the Benning Road metro station on Thursday morning. This was the second shooting at a metro station in less than 24 hours.

Officials said that it started off as a fight among teenagers. One of the teenagers pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Another 34-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on a nearby bench and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that three teenage suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

DC News Now talked to Randy Clarke, the general manager of WMATA, about safety concerns from the community after this second shooting.

“You’re safe. Simple. There’s feelings and emotions around that, but we are safe. If you look at statistics and the probability of actually having an incident in metro, it’s incredibly, incredibly small. We are arguably the safest part of the whole region, and we are working to get safer every day,” said Clarke.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.