ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

3 people, including 2 children, shot at metro station

DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsGNO_0jbricN800

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people, including two children, were shot on the platform at the Benning Road metro station on Thursday morning. This was the second shooting at a metro station in less than 24 hours.

Officials said that it started off as a fight among teenagers. One of the teenagers pulled out a gun and fired shots.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Another 34-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on a nearby bench and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that three teenage suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Off-duty FBI agent involved in altercation, fatal shooting at Metro Center station

DC News Now talked to Randy Clarke, the general manager of WMATA, about safety concerns from the community after this second shooting.

“You’re safe. Simple. There’s feelings and emotions around that, but we are safe. If you look at statistics and the probability of actually having an incident in metro, it’s incredibly, incredibly small. We are arguably the safest part of the whole region, and we are working to get safer every day,” said Clarke.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Family wants Baltimore leaders 'put a padlock' on gas station where man was killed

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones of a man killed at a gas station over the weekend are calling for the business to be shut down.Albert Stevenson, 56, was killed at the BP station on Havenwood Road, not far from Morgan State University.Stevenson's nephew, Jamar Day, told WJZ, "it's time to shut it down."Day is concerned that shootings like this one could soon impact a nearby student."Who's going to be next? A Morgan State student?" Day said.The shooting happened Sunday night when Baltimore Police said at least two people walked up to the gas station and opened fire, killing Stevenson and injuring...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Rapist Captured By Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Victim identified in fatal DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening. Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Teenager arrested after shooting inside Metro station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Metro Transit Police investigators connected him to a shooting inside the Benning Road station during the Thursday morning rush hour. The suspect — who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor — is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Manassas man arrested in double shooting in Triangle

A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle. Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
MANASSAS, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy