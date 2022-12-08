ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Deputies intervene in attempted suicide at holding center

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bb4P_0jbriQjI00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies at the Erie County Holding Center prevented the suicide attempt of an incarcerated individual, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Thursday.

At approximately 8:39 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say while deputies performed their rounds, they observed an incarcerated individual seated in a housing cell with a sheet around his neck tied to the cell bars.

Authorities say the individual resisted their attempts to intervene when they entered the cell. Eventually, deputies were able to cut the sheet from the individual’s neck.

Medical staff from the Division of Correctional Heath assumed care of the individual. He was transported to an area hospital via ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Authorities say the individual has been discharged from the hospital and returned to the holding center.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 5

Xtina1103
5d ago

I know that suicide is not that way out.... the attempts increase so much more during the winter months.... take care of your loved ones.

Reply
2
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Two sisters arraigned for stabbing woman inside Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo women were arraigned following a stabbing that occurred in the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Diamond Gray, 34, was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of assaults in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties

A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

17-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Buffalo Police were called on reports of a shooting just before midnight Monday night. The shooting happened on the first block of Thomas Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found the 17-year-old male...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy