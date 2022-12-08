Corn ended the day down 6¢ and soybeans are up a penny. CBOT wheat is down 21¢. KC wheat is down 27¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says prices fell today in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to raise interest rates to 5% or above in 2023 while 4% or 4.5% had been the expectation.

8 DAYS AGO