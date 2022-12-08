Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Chicago wheat closes near year's low | Friday, December 9, 2022
At the close corn is still up a penny while soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat closed down 13¢ to $7.33, only slightly higher than the year's low reached earlier this week at $7.29. KC wheat is down 14¢ to $8.30. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢ to $9.01....
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle markets jump into December
Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
swineweb.com
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
swineweb.com
CME live cattle ease on seasonal retail softness; cash resists pressure
Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange dipped on Wednesday, as easing post-holiday retail demand, combined with strong cash cattle prices, eats into processor profitability. “This week specifically is when we transition to buying for a lower-demand period, post holidays,” said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. “Packer...
Agriculture Online
Soybeans slip at the close, up 19¢ | Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Corn gave back its modest gains and closed the day down 3¢. Soybeans also gave back some gain to close up 19¢. CBOT wheat closed down 8¢. KC wheat is down 9¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢. Livestock was hit today and ended the day...
Agriculture Online
Prices slump following interest rates news | Monday, December 5, 2022
Corn ended the day down 6¢ and soybeans are up a penny. CBOT wheat is down 21¢. KC wheat is down 27¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says prices fell today in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to raise interest rates to 5% or above in 2023 while 4% or 4.5% had been the expectation.
swineweb.com
China hog futures fall on weak consumption, heavy slaughter
The January contract was down 3.05% at 20,315 yuan ($2,908.71) per tonne by 10:15 a.m. (0215 GMT). Average national hog prices were 22.43 yuan per kilogram on Tuesday, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence (JCI) Co Ltd, and have declined 8% so far this month. The market had expected a sharp...
