Several Commanders have good cases for Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl voting is in full swing, and the Commanders have several players who deserve consideration, especially on the defensive line. Daron Payne (8.5 sacks), Jonathan Allen (7.5), and Montez Sweat (seven) should earn strong support. At least one seems likely to earn a Pro Bowl nod. Their sack totals...
Commanders get major help toward playoff push during bye

Washington started the week in eighth place, one-half game out of the seventh in the final playoff spot. Thanks to losses by the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, the Commanders are now sixth with next week’s Sunday Night Football game looming. The Giants were overmatched Sunday against the...
It's time for the Jets to reactivate Zach Wilson

The Jets need Zach Wilson back, but not as starter. That's Mike White's job. But New York desperately needs Wilson, inactive the past three games, as his backup. White's current backup, Joe Flacco, played a handful of snaps in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills but still managed to cost the Jets the game.
Former NBA player and coach Paul Silas passes away at 79

Longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas has died, tweets Bob Ryan of The Boston Globe. The 79-year-old was a rugged rebounder and defender during his 16 NBA seasons. He was a two-time All-Star, a five-time All-Defensive selection and was part of three title-winning teams: the Celtics in 1974 and 1976 and the Super Sonics in 1979.
Report: Joe Ingles 'close' to making Bucks debut

The Bucks spent their $6.479MM taxpayer midlevel exception on forward Joe Ingles over the summer despite the fact he was rehabbing from a torn ACL after undergoing surgery in February. Ingles is “close” to making his Milwaukee debut, coach Mike Budenholzer told Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Sunday (Twitter...
