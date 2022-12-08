MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., Vanguard Theater staff will perform at the Home for the Holidays Cabaret fundraiser. This one-night-only affair will feature founding artistic director Janeece Freeman Clark, performing with her husband, 10-time Broadway performer Dwayne Clark; Jason Tyler Smith from the national tour of “Rent” and Vanguard’s sold-out “Rent” production last June; and many other staff members from Vanguard’s educational programs. All of the profits will go to Vanguard Theater’s scholarship fund, helping every child who wants to attend Vanguard’s programs to do so, regardless of means. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ticketsVTC.

