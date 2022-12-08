Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Beth Israel leader is inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. was inducted into the East Orange Hall of Fame on Nov. 30. Terry was a member of Hart Middle School’s first graduating class. He went on...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County food distribution event on Dec. 20
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County will present a winter holiday emergency food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange highrise sees 75-percent of residences leased
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Allure 258, a new rental building in East Orange, continues to attract residents from throughout the region, with 75 percent of the building’s 213 residences now leased, according to a Dec. 5 press release. Located at 258 S. Harrison St. near NJ Transit’s Brick...
essexnewsdaily.com
NJPAC received $25,000 from makeup company on behalf of Whitney Houston estate
NEWARK, NJ — In celebration of Whitney Houston’s life and boundary-breaking career, MAC Cosmetics presented a $25,000 donation to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center to ensure the next generation of music icons have exposure and access to music education programs. This donation was made possible by MAC...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Unico holds successful fall food drive
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Nov. 12, members and interns of the Bloomfield chapter of Unico International arrived bright and early at the Brookdale ShopRite, where volunteer members worked in hourly shifts to greet busy shoppers to encourage them to contribute items for the chapter’s fall food drive. The...
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
norwoodnews.org
Two Men Found Dead in Subways: One at 205th St. in Norwood & 2nd at East 180th St. in Morris Park
Police are currently working to identify the first of two men found dead inside a Bronx subway station within a 24-hour period. One man was found dead inside East 205th Street subway station, the last Bronx stop on the D train. Police in conjunction with the City’s medical examiner’s office are also working to ascertain his cause of death.
essexnewsdaily.com
JESPY partners with Shade Tree Group to plant trees in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — To contribute to enhancing, beautifying and protecting the environment, JESPY joined the South Orange Environmental Commission’s Shade Tree Group and the Department of Public Works on Nov. 28 to plant three shade trees in the area of Meadowbrook Place. In attendance were several JESPY...
essexnewsdaily.com
New memoir ‘Worthy’ has deep Nutley roots and surprising connections
NUTLEY, NJ — A new memoir, “Worthy,” available in bookstores, nationwide and online, has deep roots in Nutley. Sarah Anderson, a former editor and current Nutley resident, had family visiting for the holidays in 2019. Anderson’s mother, Naomi Oltmanns, had a fateful encounter on her way home from that visit, where she met Kimberly Plante.
essexnewsdaily.com
Vanguard Theater staff to strut their stuff at fundraising cabaret
MONTCLAIR, NJ — On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., Vanguard Theater staff will perform at the Home for the Holidays Cabaret fundraiser. This one-night-only affair will feature founding artistic director Janeece Freeman Clark, performing with her husband, 10-time Broadway performer Dwayne Clark; Jason Tyler Smith from the national tour of “Rent” and Vanguard’s sold-out “Rent” production last June; and many other staff members from Vanguard’s educational programs. All of the profits will go to Vanguard Theater’s scholarship fund, helping every child who wants to attend Vanguard’s programs to do so, regardless of means. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/ticketsVTC.
theblockcharlotte.com
Towering Statue Of Biggie Raised In Downtown Brooklyn
We know that The Notorious B.I.G. has a prominent space in the hearts of hip-hop fans. Now, he has a prominent space in his hometown. A new statute of the “Warning” rapper stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was a passion project for artist Sherwin Banfield.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
Bail Reform Used To Be One Of This Serial Bergen Burglar's Best Friends, But Not Anymore
Charges continue to mount against the one-man crime wave – and bail reform poster boy – whom judges have kept held in the Bergen County Jail since mid-October. Police in Glen Rock and Wyckoff became the latest to charge Nicola Torres, 40, of Passaic, with commercial burglaries in their towns.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
essexnewsdaily.com
Christmas tree lighting brings joy to West Orange community
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Christmas tree-lighting event in West Orange on Saturday, Dec. 3, brought residents together to kick off the holiday season. Hosted by Mayor Robert D. Parisi, the event included a petting zoo; a bouncy castle; vocal performances by the West Orange High School glee choir, led by director John Hellyer; and a station for parents and children to meet and take pictures with Santa.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen
NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2057 Strauss Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2057 Strauss Street, a four-story residential building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by Tecnico Engineering and developed by Chaim Sobel of Strauss Estates LLC, the structure yields nine residences including a penthouse. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $156,130.
