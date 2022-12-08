Read full article on original website
Clear Spring Fire Chief laid to rest
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Western Maryland and the firefighting community everywhere mourned the loss of 32-year-old Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid. He was laid to rest on Monday after he lost his life in a crash a week earlier. For 32-year-old Reid, public service was a central part of his life. […]
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Maryland
Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities: Advanced Auto Body in Hagerstown; Classic Collision Works in Gaithersburg; and Advanced Collision in Beltsville. Crash Champions now provides Maryland motorists with collision repair service at 17 repair centers across the state....
wfmd.com
New Sheriff To Take Over This Week In Washington County
Brian Albert will be taking the oath of office. Hagerstown, Md (KM) This coming Thursday, a new Sheriff will take the oath of office in Washington County. Brian Albert will take over from current Sheriff Douglas Mullendore. Albert is a retired Maryland Natural Resources Police Officer and the director of...
Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner
WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
Unattended candle blamed for overnight Carroll County fire
A fire caused by unattended candles caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Carroll County duplex overnight.
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Alert Issued For Teen Mom In Maryland Reported Missing With Infant Twin Boys
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a missing teenager who may be in the company of her young children. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert on Tuesday, Dec. 13 as they attempt to locate Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez, …
Alert Issued For Pittsburgh Penguin Fan Reported Missing In Frederick County
Concerns are mounting for friends and family members of 34-year-old Joseph Ringis, who was reported missing out of Frederick County. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Ringis, who was described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing approximately 260 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head. He...
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
WGAL
Poultry farm fire in Lebanon County causes $12 million in damages
SOUTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire hits a poultry farm in Lebanon County on Tuesday afternoon. The fire started at around 1:15 p.m. at Kreider Farms on the 1400 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in South Annville Township. According to Annville-Cleona fire Chief Philip Snavely, the fire caused...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County to pay city $3M to true up water bill balances
An ongoing dispute between Baltimore City and Baltimore County regarding payments for water services will be resolved once the county pays millions of dollars. Baltimore County is paying some $3 million in water balances that's payment for what's called "true-up balances" between the city and county for fiscal years 2014 through 2018.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Assorted deli products were held at 42-46°F, in the deli case and self-serve case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Products were voluntarily discarded, and the units will be serviced. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact...
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
mocoshow.com
Two Dogs Rescued and Resuscitated After Postal Worker Calls 9-1-1 Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire in Kensington when a postal worker called 9-1-1 after smelling smoke and hearing fire alarms going off in a home on Dewey Rd Tuesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Per Piringer, there...
D.C. Rapist Captured By Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Death of Man Found Unresponsive in Yard of Residence in Olney
Per our public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, At approximately 3:10PM on Tuesday on Heritage Hills Drive, just West of Georgia Avenue (Montgomery County, MD), a male was found unresponsive in the yard of a residence and was pronounced dead on scene. Montgomery County Police working to determine circumstances of death.
washco-md.net
Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Official Update: December 12, 2022
HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 12, 2022) – While Washington County Government continues to make progress on restoring County technology systems, some work remains to ensure that every system is ready for public access before it is brought back online. Washington County’s top priority is to ensure that our community members can access County government services.
abc27.com
Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
