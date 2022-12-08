WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO