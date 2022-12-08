ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

DC News Now

Clear Spring Fire Chief laid to rest

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Western Maryland and the firefighting community everywhere mourned the loss of 32-year-old Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Chief Zachary Reid. He was laid to rest on Monday after he lost his life in a crash a week earlier. For 32-year-old Reid, public service was a central part of his life. […]
CLEAR SPRING, MD
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions announced it has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities: Advanced Auto Body in Hagerstown; Classic Collision Works in Gaithersburg; and Advanced Collision in Beltsville. Crash Champions now provides Maryland motorists with collision repair service at 17 repair centers across the state....
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

New Sheriff To Take Over This Week In Washington County

Brian Albert will be taking the oath of office. Hagerstown, Md (KM) This coming Thursday, a new Sheriff will take the oath of office in Washington County. Brian Albert will take over from current Sheriff Douglas Mullendore. Albert is a retired Maryland Natural Resources Police Officer and the director of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner

WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County to pay city $3M to true up water bill balances

An ongoing dispute between Baltimore City and Baltimore County regarding payments for water services will be resolved once the county pays millions of dollars. Baltimore County is paying some $3 million in water balances that's payment for what's called "true-up balances" between the city and county for fiscal years 2014 through 2018.
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Assorted deli products were held at 42-46°F, in the deli case and self-serve case, rather than 41°F or below as required. Products were voluntarily discarded, and the units will be serviced. 4 – 601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Shore News Network

D.C. Rapist Captured By Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
washco-md.net

Washington County Cybersecurity Incident Official Update: December 12, 2022

HAGERSTOWN, MD (December 12, 2022) – While Washington County Government continues to make progress on restoring County technology systems, some work remains to ensure that every system is ready for public access before it is brought back online. Washington County’s top priority is to ensure that our community members can access County government services.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA

