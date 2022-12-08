Read full article on original website
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin Cities
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, Minnesota
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month
Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
A major discount retail store chain is closing another location in Minnesota next month. Read on to learn more. According to a recent report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls, will be closing one of its store locations in Minneapolis on January 14, 2023.
New Extreme Snow Tubing Now Open 25 Minutes from Rochester
I'm super excited that this is now an option in southeast Minnesota! As far as I know, something like this hasn't been offered in our area, at least in the past few years. Now, just 25 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, we can experience EXTREME snow tubing. Extreme Snow Tubing Near...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 16-18)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Even with the cold weather, there are plenty of events in Minnesota to keep busy. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Miracle at the Met:. Radisson Blu Mall of America. December 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Relive one...
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul ‘side hustle’ economy, availability ranked according to new study
(FOX 9) - The gig economy, or side hustles, have become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study sought to find which cities provide the most ideal environments for them. The study, conducted by LLC.org, analyzed key factors across 170 cities and created a...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
redlakenationnews.com
Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award
EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
rejournals.com
Accesso signed 307,000 square feet of leases at Minneapolis’ IDS Center in 2022
Accesso, an investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, signed more than 307,000 square feet of leases in 2022 at the IDS Center in Minneapolis. This total includes about 28,000 square feet of renewals in November alone and one new lease with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP...
fox9.com
‘Flight to North Pole’ held at MSP airport
Sun Country Airlines’ annual “Flight to the North Pole” event to benefit Make-a-Wish Minnesota was held at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport Tuesday.
What to expect at Watershed Spa, the first communal bath house in the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Last Monday evening, I trekked through the cold toward a quiet spa in Northeast Minneapolis, feeling excited, but oddly nervous. It was the night before I was set to film a story on Minnesota’s first public bathhouse, at Watershed Spa, so the spa had arranged for me to try the experience myself.
Lacrosse scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver
The family of a Lakeville mother killed when struck by a driver earlier this year has established a scholarship in her name. The Jen Johnson Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship will be awarded "to a select number of Lakeville lacrosse players who exhibit qualities Jen held dear — good sportsmanship, kindness, work ethic and a love for our community."
One Minnesota City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
american-rails.com
Minnesota Christmas Train Rides (2022): A Complete Guide
Christmas-themed train rides are very popular events all across the country, which draw thousands of patrons annually. They are a fantastic way to spend time with the little ones. Each organization's event is slightly different (unless it is an officially licensed "The Polar Express" trip) but typically includes a trip...
mahoningmatters.com
This mid-century modern home for sale will have you saying ‘Oh. My. Gah.’ Take a look
A fabulous example of what mid-century modern architecture is supposed to look like has landed on the market in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for $825,000, and its drool-worthy interior and exterior has a popular real estate social media page doing back flips. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was built in 1955 and designed...
greatpetcare.com
Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor
With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
