numberfire.com

Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15

According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (ankle) probable for Tuesday tilt

The New Orleans Pelicans gave Herb Jones (ankle sprain) a probable designation for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones hasn't played yet in December after spraining his ankle against the Raptors on November 30th, but it looks like that will change Tuesday night. Dyson Daniels started in Jones' spot over the past five games.
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton to remain Saints' starting quarterback for Week 15

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Andy Dalton will be the starting quarterback for the team's Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There were some rumblings leading into the Saints' Week 14 bye that the team might consider switching back to Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, but it looks like Dalton will get the nod for another week. Dalton has started in each game for the Saints since Winston suffered his back injury in Week 3.
ATLANTA, LA
numberfire.com

Clint Capela (Achilles) not listed on Atlanta's Wednesday injury report

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (Achilles) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Orlando Magic. Capela is on track to return after Atlanta's center missed one game with left Achilles soreness. In a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Capela to score 35.6 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo is on track to play versus his former team after he was listed as probable. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 19.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 10.6 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Cameron Payne (foot) ruled out for remainder of Suns' Tuesday matchup

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (foot) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Payne is ruled out after he suffered a right foot injury in the first half. Expect Damion Lee to see more minutes off the bench if Payne were to miss more time. According to...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Herbert Jones (ankle) active and starting for Pelicans on Tuesday, Dyson Daniels to bench

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Jones will make his return after he was sidelined five games with a left ankle ailment. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 24th in defensive rating, our models project Jones to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Tyler Herro (ankle) probable for Heat on Wednesday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Herro is listed as probable and expected to play against the Thunder on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out. Our models expect Herro to play 33.8 minutes against Oklahoma City.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

D'Angelo Russell (knee) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Russell's status is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent knee contusion. Expect Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers to see more minutes if Russell is ruled out. Russell's current Wednesday projection includes 18.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Grant Williams not in Boston's starting lineup Monday

The Boston Celtics did not list Grant Williams in their lineup for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williams will move to the bench for the start of Monday's game while Derrick White starts against the Clippers. Our models project Williams for 21.9 fantasy points tonight, with 9.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Malik Beasley playing bench role for Jazz on Tuesday

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beasley will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beasley to record 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bertans has recovered from the illness that sidelined him on Monday and will be available to face Cleveland on Wednesday. Bertans is averaging 3.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 5.0 FanDuel points. His salary...
DALLAS, TX

