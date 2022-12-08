ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Schefter: Rams expected to start Baker Mayfield in Week 15

According to head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to start in Week 15's game versus the Green Bay Packers. After last week's comeback victory, Mayfield is expected to make his first start for the Rams while John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury. In a matchup versus a Packers' defense allowing 16.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Mayfield to score 12.7 FanDuel points.
Wilson: Houston's Dameon Pierce (ankle) likely to miss Week 15

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. According to Wilson, Pierce's recent high ankle sprain "isn’t regarded as severe" and a potential return could occur "within a range of one to two weeks." If Pearce is ruled out in Week 15, expect...
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals rule out Kyler Murray (knee) for remainder of Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for the remainder of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Murray was carted from the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury, and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Unfortunately, it looks like Murray's season may be over. Murray...
Dolphins list Tyreek Hill (ankle) as limited on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) was limited during Tuesday's practice. Although today's designation was estimated, Hill's limited status is an encouraging sign towards his Week 15 status versus the Buffalo Bills. numberFire's models currently project Hill to score 15.5 FanDuel points against a defense allowing 28.3 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Isaiah Roby starting for Spurs Monday night; Malaki Branham to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Roby has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the new week. Malaki Branham is reverting to the bench, and Roby will step into the first unit on the wing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Miami's Victor Oladipo (knee) probable for Wednesday's matchup versus Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo is on track to play versus his former team after he was listed as probable. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 19.3 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 10.6 points,...
MIAMI, FL
Thunder's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) out on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Robinson-Earl is dealing with a right ankle sprain and will not be available to face Miami on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Robinson-Earl...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Butler will sit out the first game of Miami's back-to-back on Wednesday due to injury management. His next chance to play will come against the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Butler is...
MIAMI, FL
Herbert Jones (ankle) available for Pelicans on Tuesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Herbert will make his return after the Pelicans' forward missed five games with a left ankle sprain. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes 9.2...
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake LaRavia (foot) expected to play for Memphis Monday

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jake LaRavia (foot) is expected to play in the team's Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaRavia has been dealing with a foot injury since the end of November, but seems primed now to make his December debut against the Hawks tonight. If he does play,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Maxi Kleber (knee) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup versus Cleveland

Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kleber's availability is currently in the air after he suffered a right knee sprain. Expect. Christian Wood to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday if Kleber is ruled out. Kleber's projection includes 6.5 points,...
DALLAS, TX
Kenrich Williams (knee) out again for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Williams continues to deal with a right knee sprain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Miami. His next chance to return will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) returns in Week 14

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) has returned to Monday's Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stevenson was sidelined for about half of a quarter after suffering what initially appeared to be a bad ankle injury, but was able to return for the team's second drive of the second quarter.
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malik Beasley playing bench role for Jazz on Tuesday

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beasley will come off the bench after Lauri Markkanen was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Beasley to record 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Robinson is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 10.0 FanDuel points per game this...
MIAMI, FL

