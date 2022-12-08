Jerrod Carmichael Set to Host Golden Globes 2023

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Annual Golden Globes!

Earlier this year, Carmichael won an Emmy for writing his highly acclaimed special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” He also earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne said in a statement, “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

The Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.