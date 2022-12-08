ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox rumors: Nathan Eovaldi an option for Yankees if they don’t land Carlos Rodón (report)

The Red Sox are in at least some danger of losing one of their best pitchers to their rivals. The Yankees are pursuing top remaining free agent starter Carlos Rodón but view Sox free agent righty Nathan Eovaldi was a backup option, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Considering the gap between what Rodón wants (seven-plus years for at least $30 million a year, per Heyman) and what the Yankees are offering him, there seems to be a legitimate short that the Yankees consider secondary options.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox rumors: Nathan Eovaldi drawing stronger interest from other teams (report)

The Red Sox have publicly stated their desire to bring back right-hander Nathan Eovaldi but reportedly haven’t backed up those words with actions. “Other teams are showing more interest in (Eovaldi) than the level currently displayed by the Red Sox,” according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, who adds that multiple teams (including potential contenders) are interested in the righty. The Mets were thought to be in the mix before signing Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga in recent days.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Kenley Jansen pumped to join Red Sox, pitch at Fenway: ‘You feel like a kid again’

BOSTON -- In his first 13 major league seasons, Kenley Jansen didn’t get many chances to pitch in Boston. As a lifelong National Leaguer, Jansen took the mound at Fenway Park just twice in that span (once in in 2019 and once in 2022). Regardless, his time pitching in baseball’s oldest ballpark — as well as his experiences walking around the city between games — made a big impact.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Lou Merloni explains WEEI ouster: ‘Every day searching for a negative angle’

Monday’s edition of WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show began with a prelude to a goodbye. Lou Merloni, a longtime WEEI talk show host for multiple shows, explained why he was leaving the show, following a report and announcement made Sunday night. Merloni, who played for the Boston Red Sox before going into radio, said that his contract is set to expire at the end of the year and that he plans to move on from his current role after 15 years.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox moves: Kenley Jansen signing official, Hoy Park designated for assignment

The Red Sox officially announced the addition of new closer Kenley Jansen on Tuesday and designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment. Jansen agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal last week. He will be introduced at a press conference at Fenway Park at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Red Sox will stream it on their website and social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

WEEI shakeup: Mike Mutnansky out after almost 12 years

The details of WEEI’s roster shakeup continued to emerge as Mike Mutnansky, the station’s longtime utility man, who has filled several time slot roles over almost 12 years, announced his contract has not been renewed. Mutnansky is currently the host of the nighttime show and the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Sean Murphy trade: Red Sox target reportedly headed to Braves in 3-way deal (report)

A rumored Red Sox target has come off the board in the biggest trade of the offseason so far. The Athletics have traded catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s a three-way, nine-player trade between Atlanta, Oakland and Milwaukee. Murphy is the only player going to Atlanta while catcher William Contreras, righty Joel Payamps and righty Justin Yeager going to the Brewers and a five-player package of lefty Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Pina, utility man Esteury Ruiz and righties Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas going to the Athletics.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy