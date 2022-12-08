The Red Sox are in at least some danger of losing one of their best pitchers to their rivals. The Yankees are pursuing top remaining free agent starter Carlos Rodón but view Sox free agent righty Nathan Eovaldi was a backup option, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Considering the gap between what Rodón wants (seven-plus years for at least $30 million a year, per Heyman) and what the Yankees are offering him, there seems to be a legitimate short that the Yankees consider secondary options.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO