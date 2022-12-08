Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Carlos Correa, Giants agree on 13-year, $350 million contract (report)
Carlos Correa became the third of the big four free agent shortstops to sign and got the longest and biggest contract of them all. Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a 13-year, $350 million deal besting what Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts from the Phillies and Padres respectively earlier this month.
Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy channels Bill Belichick discussing Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers
BOSTON -- Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy addressed Xander Bogaerts’ departure publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon and he wasn’t too forthcoming about Boston’s star shortstop landing with the Padres. In a six-minute scrum with reporters after the Red Sox introduced new closer Kenley...
Red Sox rumors: Nathan Eovaldi an option for Yankees if they don’t land Carlos Rodón (report)
The Red Sox are in at least some danger of losing one of their best pitchers to their rivals. The Yankees are pursuing top remaining free agent starter Carlos Rodón but view Sox free agent righty Nathan Eovaldi was a backup option, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Considering the gap between what Rodón wants (seven-plus years for at least $30 million a year, per Heyman) and what the Yankees are offering him, there seems to be a legitimate short that the Yankees consider secondary options.
Red Sox rumors: Nathan Eovaldi drawing stronger interest from other teams (report)
The Red Sox have publicly stated their desire to bring back right-hander Nathan Eovaldi but reportedly haven’t backed up those words with actions. “Other teams are showing more interest in (Eovaldi) than the level currently displayed by the Red Sox,” according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, who adds that multiple teams (including potential contenders) are interested in the righty. The Mets were thought to be in the mix before signing Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga in recent days.
Kenley Jansen pumped to join Red Sox, pitch at Fenway: ‘You feel like a kid again’
BOSTON -- In his first 13 major league seasons, Kenley Jansen didn’t get many chances to pitch in Boston. As a lifelong National Leaguer, Jansen took the mound at Fenway Park just twice in that span (once in in 2019 and once in 2022). Regardless, his time pitching in baseball’s oldest ballpark — as well as his experiences walking around the city between games — made a big impact.
WEEI shakeup has Lou Merloni out, Christian Fauria to midday (report)
WEEI is shaking up its lineup heading into the new year. Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini according to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn. Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder from Framingham, is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11...
Lou Merloni explains WEEI ouster: ‘Every day searching for a negative angle’
Monday’s edition of WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” show began with a prelude to a goodbye. Lou Merloni, a longtime WEEI talk show host for multiple shows, explained why he was leaving the show, following a report and announcement made Sunday night. Merloni, who played for the Boston Red Sox before going into radio, said that his contract is set to expire at the end of the year and that he plans to move on from his current role after 15 years.
Christian Vázquez signs with Twins: Former Red Sox C headed to Minnesota
There will be no Christian Vázquez reunion in Boston. The former Red Sox catcher is headed to the Minnesota Twins. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman was first with the news that Vázquez had selected Minnestota. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reported that he’ll get a three-year deal.
Chaim Bloom says Red Sox winning is more important than his perception, legacy
Chaim Bloom knows how he is perceived. Three years into his tenure as the Red Sox chief baseball officer, he’s the guy who traded Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi and let Xander Bogaerts walk while rarely competing for big name, high-priced free agents. If somebody as young as Bloom...
Red Sox moves: Kenley Jansen signing official, Hoy Park designated for assignment
The Red Sox officially announced the addition of new closer Kenley Jansen on Tuesday and designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment. Jansen agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal last week. He will be introduced at a press conference at Fenway Park at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Red Sox will stream it on their website and social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry lives on; Sox still better team in 21st century (Editorial)
The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees is as much a part of New England culture as baked beans and summers on Cape Cod. It’s been that way for more than 100 years and will likely remain that way for 100 more. The 21st century...
WEEI shakeup: Mike Mutnansky out after almost 12 years
The details of WEEI’s roster shakeup continued to emerge as Mike Mutnansky, the station’s longtime utility man, who has filled several time slot roles over almost 12 years, announced his contract has not been renewed. Mutnansky is currently the host of the nighttime show and the Red Sox...
Sean Murphy trade: Red Sox target reportedly headed to Braves in 3-way deal (report)
A rumored Red Sox target has come off the board in the biggest trade of the offseason so far. The Athletics have traded catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. It’s a three-way, nine-player trade between Atlanta, Oakland and Milwaukee. Murphy is the only player going to Atlanta while catcher William Contreras, righty Joel Payamps and righty Justin Yeager going to the Brewers and a five-player package of lefty Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Pina, utility man Esteury Ruiz and righties Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas going to the Athletics.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0