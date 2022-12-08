Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Mister O1, the Modern Pizzeria from Miami Plans to Open 2nd Texas Location in GrapevineSteven DoyleGrapevine, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Quan Hampton, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
Wichita Eagle
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
Wichita Eagle
Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots
With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging
Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 14?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
Wichita Eagle
Tom Brady’s Homecoming was Spoiled by a Brock Party
Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.
Wichita Eagle
Okonkwo a Bright Spot on Offense
NASHVILLE – After three straight losses, Mike Vrabel did not have much interest in “atta boys.”. Not even for Chig Okonkwo, the rookie tight end who has become an increasingly important and productive member of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in recent weeks. “The statistics probably cloud some...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?
From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Dequan Jackson, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Three Weeks With Knee, Ankle Injuries
Deebo Samuel could possibly return to the football field before the 49ers conclude the regular season. The San Francisco wide receiver sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in the team’s 35–7 win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Samuel could return in around three weeks.
Wichita Eagle
Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams And Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Share Emotional Moment
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets Thursday, but it will continue a week of emotions for Rockets coach Stephen Silas. Silas learned his father, Paul, died Sunday. He was 79. Silas won three NBA championships during his playing career. The younger...
Wichita Eagle
Rookies, Kyler Murray Injury Help Desperate Patriots Keep Season Alive With Victory over Cardinals
With their season gasping for air Monday night in the desert, the desperate New England Patriots found life support by turning to new faces and relying on an old friend. An injury to Kyler Murray didn't hurt their cause, either. Trailing the Arizona Cardinals 13-7 early in the third quarter,...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon
A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
Wichita Eagle
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash
Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
Wichita Eagle
KU coach Bill Self ‘thankful’ sophomore power forward KJ Adams chose basketball
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he sometimes looks at powerful sophomore forward KJ Adams and envisions somebody who could be a multi-sport athlete in college. “I’m just thankful growing up in Texas that some defensive or offensive coordinator didn’t get hold of him in sixth grade or something, because that dude, … he could be starting at tight end in the NFL,” Self said of Adams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.
Comments / 0