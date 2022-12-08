Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.

12 HOURS AGO