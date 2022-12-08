ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?

The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Among Trade Suitors Linked to Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

The Dallas Mavericks have started the 2022-23 season with a 13-12 record and plenty of room to improve, as the midseason trade deadline approaches. After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency over the summer, the Mavs have deployed Spencer Dinwiddie as the starting backcourt partner to Luka Doncic. When Tim Hardaway Jr. is converting at a strong clip from deep, he enhances the Mavs' offense, but he's largely limited to perimeter shooting as a means of making his impact. Could they pursue a wing to help?
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots

With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Hilariously Leaves Mascot Hanging

Every now and then, Kawhi Leonard unintentionally gives fans a goldmine meme moment. That happened last night after the LA Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard walked up to the Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, grabbed a sharpie to autograph a ball, but then just nonchalantly walked away without actually signing anything. It was a very hilarious robotic Kawhi moment as if his brain wasn't sure what to do anymore after grabbing the sharpie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Tom Brady’s Homecoming was Spoiled by a Brock Party

Maybe those people who labeled Tom Brady as being David were right about Brock Purdy being the Goliath. As I mentioned in my preview article, they didn't play directly against one another. Brady faced the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Purdy faced a normally good Bucs defense that was very banged up last Sunday at Levi's. Neither of their starting safeties suited up and super star defensive tackle Vita Vea left the game very early on with an injury. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was inactive as well.
Wichita Eagle

Okonkwo a Bright Spot on Offense

NASHVILLE – After three straight losses, Mike Vrabel did not have much interest in “atta boys.”. Not even for Chig Okonkwo, the rookie tight end who has become an increasingly important and productive member of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in recent weeks. “The statistics probably cloud some...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?

From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Three Weeks With Knee, Ankle Injuries

Deebo Samuel could possibly return to the football field before the 49ers conclude the regular season. The San Francisco wide receiver sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in the team’s 35–7 win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Samuel could return in around three weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon

A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after Michael Jordan, the Defensive Player of the Year award for Hakeem Olajuwon, Rookie of the Year for Wilt Chamberlain, the Most Improved award for George Mikan, and the league also announced the newly created Clutch Player of the Year award after Jerry West.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash

Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

KU coach Bill Self ‘thankful’ sophomore power forward KJ Adams chose basketball

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he sometimes looks at powerful sophomore forward KJ Adams and envisions somebody who could be a multi-sport athlete in college. “I’m just thankful growing up in Texas that some defensive or offensive coordinator didn’t get hold of him in sixth grade or something, because that dude, … he could be starting at tight end in the NFL,” Self said of Adams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS

