Save on holiday shopping with today's Best Buy deals on Beats, MacBooks and Vizio TVs

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Find Best Buy deals on kitchen appliances, laptops, watches, robot vacuums and so much more. iRobot/Garmin/Ninja/Microsoft/Best Buy/Reviewed

If you're looking for gifts for the tech nerd in your life, you came to the right place. Best Buy is offering a collection of incredible deals on this year's hottest tech essentials, so you can save big on everything from smart TVs and headphones to powerful laptops and kitchen appliances. To make holiday shopping easier than ever, we rounded up the top Best Buy deals available today.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for major savings at Best Buy all year long, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancellation window. Perfect for shopping markdowns on holiday gifts and more, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Top 10 Best Buy deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJtjq_0jbrgi1a00
Shop the top Best Buy deals this month. Eargo/LG/Best Buy/Reviewed
  1. Ninja Speedi Air Fryer for $159.99 (Save $40)
  2. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $349.99 (Save $50)
  3. LG PuriCare Smart HEPA AeroTower Air Purifying Fan for $399.99 (Save $150)
  4. TCL 55-Inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV for $599.99 (Save $150)
  5. iRobot Roomba i7+ for $649.99 (Save $250)
  6. Garmin Instinct GPS Smartwatch 45mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer for $169.99 (Save $60)
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-in Touch Screen Intel Core i5 8GB Memory 128GB SSD for $699.99 (Save $400)
  8. Sony Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $799.99 (Save $500)
  9. Samsung Slide-in Electric Range with Convection & Wi-Fi from $899.99 (Save $540)
  10. Eargo Neo HiFi Hearing Aid for $1,450 (Save $500)

Best Buy deals on headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LG1mx_0jbrgi1a00
Shop the best deals on Beats headphones at Best Buy. Beats/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on tablets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msoac_0jbrgi1a00
Save on tablets and more this December at Best Buy. Amazon/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwPMt_0jbrgi1a00
Grab a new plasma today at Best Buy. Toshiba/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on laptops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4el1Yr_0jbrgi1a00
Score a new laptop in time for Christmas with the help of Best Buy deals. Apple/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on kitchen appliances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEX4z_0jbrgi1a00
Save big on home appliances and more with these incredible Best Buy deals. Samsung/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on video games and accessories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lYJR_0jbrgi1a00
Level up with this gaming monitor from Best Buy. Samsung/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on hearing aids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0J13_0jbrgi1a00
Some of the best hearing aids around can be found at Best Buy. Hearing Assistance/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy deals on tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26BisX_0jbrgi1a00
Save on a Samsung smartphone at Best Buy. Samsung/Best Buy/Reviewed

Home deals at Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2nAU_0jbrgi1a00
Light up your home with these Best Buy deals. Nanoleaf/Best Buy/Reviewed

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. Right now the tech retailer is offering a bevy of holiday deals to help you save big this December.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

How long do Best Buy sales last?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech. With the holidays just around the corner, now is one of the best times to save big at Best Buy.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save on holiday shopping with today's Best Buy deals on Beats, MacBooks and Vizio TVs

