KU coach Bill Self ‘thankful’ sophomore power forward KJ Adams chose basketball
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he sometimes looks at powerful sophomore forward KJ Adams and envisions somebody who could be a multi-sport athlete in college. “I’m just thankful growing up in Texas that some defensive or offensive coordinator didn’t get hold of him in sixth grade or something, because that dude, … he could be starting at tight end in the NFL,” Self said of Adams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.
Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams And Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Share Emotional Moment
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets Thursday, but it will continue a week of emotions for Rockets coach Stephen Silas. Silas learned his father, Paul, died Sunday. He was 79. Silas won three NBA championships during his playing career. The younger...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
NFL Draft Profile: Quan Hampton, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?
From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit
Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson To Undergo Surgery, Miss College Football Playoff
Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson announced on Tuesday evening that he will not play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering foot injury that will require surgery. “As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have (sic) bigger...
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Okonkwo a Bright Spot on Offense
NASHVILLE – After three straight losses, Mike Vrabel did not have much interest in “atta boys.”. Not even for Chig Okonkwo, the rookie tight end who has become an increasingly important and productive member of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in recent weeks. “The statistics probably cloud some...
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash
Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
NFL Draft Profile: Dequan Jackson, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
Ex-NBA Player Evan Turner Tweets Jab at LeBron James
The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday. The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.
Dodgers Offseason: 2 Teams Have ‘Inside Track’ for Carlos Correa
The Dodgers are looking for a shortstop, either internally or externally, but recent reports have said they're not in on the best shortstop on the free-agent market, Carlos Correa. Between Correa's time with the 2017 cheaters and their financial uncertainty because of the Trevor Bauer situation, it's reported that L.A. won't be willing to pay Correa what he's looking for.
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
NFC Playoff Picture: Falcons Falling During Bye Week?
The Atlanta Falcons are about to kick things into gear once again after their Week 14 bye is coming to an end. With the Falcons off, they got to watch Sunday's action from the sideline and saw mixed results. The New Orleans Saints, who host the Falcons next, were also...
Dan Campbell Shares Hilarious Story About Sewell, Fans Doing Wave
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in good spirits Tuesday during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show". Campbell traded quips with McAfee, the affable host who is among the top voices in sports media, and co-host A.J. Hawk. The second-year coach shared several interesting stories, including the process leading up to tackle Penei Sewell’s game-sealing first down catch Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
‘Bittersweet’: Houston Texans Squander Opportunity To Upset Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON -- Emotions ran the gamut for the Houston Texans late Sunday afternoon inside a somber locker room as competing feelings of frustration, anger and a large amount of pride ruled the day. Ultimately, it was yet another prime opportunity squandered for a 1-11-1 team that keeps finding unique ways...
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches
The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
