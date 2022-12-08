Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he sometimes looks at powerful sophomore forward KJ Adams and envisions somebody who could be a multi-sport athlete in college. “I’m just thankful growing up in Texas that some defensive or offensive coordinator didn’t get hold of him in sixth grade or something, because that dude, … he could be starting at tight end in the NFL,” Self said of Adams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO