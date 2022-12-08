ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-NBA Player Evan Turner Tweets Jab at LeBron James

The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday. The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.
KU coach Bill Self ‘thankful’ sophomore power forward KJ Adams chose basketball

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he sometimes looks at powerful sophomore forward KJ Adams and envisions somebody who could be a multi-sport athlete in college. “I’m just thankful growing up in Texas that some defensive or offensive coordinator didn’t get hold of him in sixth grade or something, because that dude, … he could be starting at tight end in the NFL,” Self said of Adams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.
76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.
