Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams And Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Share Emotional Moment
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets Thursday, but it will continue a week of emotions for Rockets coach Stephen Silas. Silas learned his father, Paul, died Sunday. He was 79. Silas won three NBA championships during his playing career. The younger...
Wichita Eagle
Ex-NBA Player Evan Turner Tweets Jab at LeBron James
The NBA announced changes to its Most Valuable Player award as well as several other league honors on Tuesday. The league’s MVP is now named The Michael Jordan Trophy in honor of the Bulls legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. Following the news of the newly named awards, social media reacted to the changes with one reaction leading to a former NBA player taking a shot at Lakers star LeBron James.
Wichita Eagle
KU coach Bill Self ‘thankful’ sophomore power forward KJ Adams chose basketball
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says he sometimes looks at powerful sophomore forward KJ Adams and envisions somebody who could be a multi-sport athlete in college. “I’m just thankful growing up in Texas that some defensive or offensive coordinator didn’t get hold of him in sixth grade or something, because that dude, … he could be starting at tight end in the NFL,” Self said of Adams, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound graduate of Westlake High in Austin, Texas.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers wing Kendall Brown out indefintiely with stress reaction in right leg
The Indiana Pacers announced on Monday that they will be without young wing Kendall Brown going forward. Per the release from the team, Brown has a stress reaction in his right tibia. He is out indefinitely. The Pacers will re-evaluate his status in two weeks. Brown, 19, is on a...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week award
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield was nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award this week. The award is given to the player in the conference who was deemed to play the best in games spanning from December 5 through December 11. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid ultimately...
Wichita Eagle
76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?
On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.
Comments / 0