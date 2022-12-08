Read full article on original website
Glenn Heyler
5d ago
Ah yes, I’d like to order the Pepperoni Rat Dropping Pizza and an order of the Rodent Meatballs….. Thanks.
Whoever
5d ago
No way, I’ve been there a couple of times. Their pizza is good. I hope they fix things for good! I don’t wanna it rodents
