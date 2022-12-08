The Memorial Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce that the 9th Red Tie Gala is set for February 4, 2023; tickets and sponsorships are currently available. “It’s been three years since we’ve had an in-person Red Tie Gala,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Foundation’s Executive Director. “We are so excited to get back to live events and to see our community come together again in support of our local healthcare heroes.”

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO