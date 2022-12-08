Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Dirty Birds serves up fried chicken west of downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Located at 1722 St. Mary's Avenue,Dirty Birds fried chicken made from scratch, craft cocktails and "cheap beer". KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan visits the restaurant to sample some of the highlights on the menu.
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
fox42kptm.com
Festive displays around the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man threatened to bomb LGBTQ events in Lincoln, Kearney, police say
An Omaha man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after he claimed to have planted a bomb inside an LGBTQ bar in Lincoln and threatened vague violence at Pride events in two Nebraska cities, police say in court records. Police began investigating Michael Nicewonder in May — six...
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
iheart.com
Omaha woman accused of attempting to rob Council Bluffs bank
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An Omaha woman is arrested in Council Bluffs, accused of attempting to rob a bank through the drive-thru window. Council Bluffs Police say just after 12:00 Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the First National Bank near 25th and West Broadway for a possible robbery in progress. Investigators say while on the way to the bank, officers received information that a female suspect had pulled into the bank's drive thru lane and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police say as officers arrived on scene, the suspect, 51 year old Lisa Stenberg of Omaha, attempted to leave the area.
KETV.com
'Large shoes to fill': New, former board members react to Dr. Logan leaving OPS
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools SuperintendentDr. Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday she is resigning from the district. "I would love to thank Dr. Logan for her service to the school board, and the new superintendent has very large shoes to fill," said Brianna Full, the only new member who will be sworn into the OPS board in January.
knopnews2.com
Get to know 2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year: Lee Perez
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From potential dropout, to decorated educator, Lee Perez has seen a little bit of everything in his lifetime. Perez, a North Platte native, teaches English as a Second Language to grades five to eight at Alice Buffet Magnet Middle School in Omaha, but that wasn’t even close to his career plan growing up.
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Researcher: Data misinterpreted on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter
The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announces resignation
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from the district. "With deep gratitude for the time we’ve spent together, I notified our Board of Education that this will be my final school year with our school district," Logan said in a letter to the school community. "... I am forever grateful for and honored by the friendships and partnerships we’ve built together."
News Channel Nebraska
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
KETV.com
Omaha streetcar's impact on MUD gas, water bills
OMAHA, Neb. — Some officials across Omaha can't guarantee your gas or water bill won't be affected by the streetcar project. A city attorney, mayor's office representative and the Metropolitan Utilities District's senior vice president say they've been working together this month to avoid increasing rates. Water and gas mains run underground, where the streetcar needs rails in certain spots. Conversations increased in the past week.
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
KETV.com
Bellevue Police to unveil electric cruiser
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In a video postedto Twitter Monday, the Bellevue Police Department announced it's ready to unveil an electric-powered police cruiser. The department says it will be the first all-electric police cruiser in Nebraska. The video starts with the message "Coming to a Road Near You" then shows...
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
WOWT
Student crossing concern in west Omaha
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
