(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An Omaha woman is arrested in Council Bluffs, accused of attempting to rob a bank through the drive-thru window. Council Bluffs Police say just after 12:00 Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the First National Bank near 25th and West Broadway for a possible robbery in progress. Investigators say while on the way to the bank, officers received information that a female suspect had pulled into the bank's drive thru lane and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police say as officers arrived on scene, the suspect, 51 year old Lisa Stenberg of Omaha, attempted to leave the area.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO