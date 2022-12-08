ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

HometownLife.com

Saxtons Town Lofts available for a cool $1.3 million in downtown Plymouth. Here's a peek

The new Saxtons Town Lofts are going up quick and while the company says the homes won’t be ready for move-in until late 2023, some are already spoken for. The 10-unit development, located across from Kellogg Park in downtown Plymouth, offers four models for buyers to consider: the Maple, the Jewel, the Penn and the Kellogg. Each is 2,700 square feet with a base price of $1.3 million.
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Canton plans $15M in upgrades to rustic Ridge Road Park

Big plans are in the works for a 134-acre park on Canton Township’s northwest side. As of now, the preliminary blueprint for Ridge Road Park – also known as Patriot Park – includes a new community education center, sledding hill, a universally accessible playground, walking paths and more.
CANTON, MI
wcsx.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
rolling out

Socialite Detroit’s ‘Fabulous Holiday Experience’ brought out the glitz and glam

Socialite Detroit partners Dawn Patterson, Rodney Howell and Joy Santiago-Clark did it again! They brought together Detroit’s best-dressed socialites, tastemakers, professionals and others under one roof for their annual Fabulous Holiday Experience on Saturday, Dec. 10th, 2022. Their party with a purpose benefitted Oakland Forward, an organization with a mission to remove economic, racial and social barriers in order to provide opportunities for individuals, with a focus on people of color, in Oakland County, MI. The event was well attended and was held at the historical Aloft Detroit at The David Whitney, downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Zoo project was scrapped

Good morning! It's Tuesday, and today we have an update on a multi-million dollar Detroit Zoo project that's suddenly off the table. The zoo started making plans for a nature center in Macomb County in 2018, but a location for it was never decided. Now, the plans have been pulled — and community leaders are furious.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The 25 most beautiful metro Detroit restaurants and bars

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, the Detroit area offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
DETROIT, MI
Axios Detroit

Winters are warming around Detroit, but expect snow

Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsDetroit's average winter temperature has warmed 4.6 degrees since 1970. Why it matters: Less cold can mean more mosquitoes and ticks, problems for fruit crops and ecosystem changes, according to the nonprofit research and journalism organization Climate Central's winter weather analysis this year.Our temperature change is more extreme than the United States overall, which saw a 3.3-degree change across 238 places measured nationwide over the last 52 years, according to Climate Central. Yes, but: That doesn't mean we won't see substantial snowfall or big storms this year. Climate change could be making snowstorms more potent,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Zoo's "Wild Lights" up until first week of January

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The annual "Wild Lights" returns to the Detroit Zoo and is available for viewing throughout the holiday season in Royal Oak."So if you think about the holidays, it brings all of the family together. And we've seen that this becomes an annual visit for families and it becomes a part of that tradition. So you've got parents that have been coming here for ten years and now they're bringing their little ones with them, says Detroit Zoo guest relations director Maurice Anderson.When the sun goes down and the animal exhibits close for the day, viewers...
ROYAL OAK, MI
