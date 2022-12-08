ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The annual "Wild Lights" returns to the Detroit Zoo and is available for viewing throughout the holiday season in Royal Oak."So if you think about the holidays, it brings all of the family together. And we've seen that this becomes an annual visit for families and it becomes a part of that tradition. So you've got parents that have been coming here for ten years and now they're bringing their little ones with them, says Detroit Zoo guest relations director Maurice Anderson.When the sun goes down and the animal exhibits close for the day, viewers...

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO