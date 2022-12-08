Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Wounded man flees to Humboldt Park grocery store after shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Tuesday afternoon. The man was traveling in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a gunman fired shots about 1:12 p.m., Chicago police said. After the shooting, the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 28, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Gunfire struck and critically wounded a man early Tuesday in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. The 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and back around 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. He was dropped off at Mercy Hospital before being transferred...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect sought after groping woman in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect who sexually abused a woman last October in the Loop. He approached a female around 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when she dodged and blocked him, according to a CPD community alert. Moments...
fox32chicago.com
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Single crew suspected of committing about 20 armed robberies a day across Chicago: source
CHICAGO - A single crew has been committing about 20 armed robberies a day across the city, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times Tuesday after police released a lengthy list of recent hold-ups. Chicago police have been tracking "a certain pattern" in the string of attacks this month, the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mass shooter stood over woman as she tended to her father and shot her in the head: source
CHICAGO - Mariah Vera rushed to her father’s side as a gunman opened fire at her birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend. As she wept and tended to his wounds, the gunman walked up and shot her in the head, according to a law enforcement source.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman shoots robbery victim who tried to drive away on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot several times while trying to drive away from a robbery Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 40-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle with the engine running around 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue when two gunmen walked up and demanded his belongings, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot by unknown gunman in Near North Side apartment
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood. Around 6:26 p.m., police say the male victim was inside an apartment in the 1300 block of North Sedgewick Street when he was shot on the left side and in the back by an unknown gunman.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while riding in car in Ravenswood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 23-year-old was traveling in the passenger seat of a car around 2:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Montrose Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting at him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, shot on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 7 p.m., police say the teenage victim was on the sidewalk in the 10500 block of South LaSalle Street when shots rang out. The boy sustained a graze wound to the leg by an unknown gunman...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man threatened to shoot woman while robbing her on CTA
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman on the CTA and threatening to shoot her if she didn't comply. The incident occurred on a Green Line train that was traveling westbound from Morgan to Ashland, police said. The suspect...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot dead in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was fatally shot Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was outside just before midnight when he was shot at in the 8400 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
4 injured in crash after man shot while driving in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized following a shooting that led to a crash in West Garfield Park Sunday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was driving in the 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 8 a.m. when three offenders in an SUV got out of their car and started shooting at him.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles
NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot by police charged with stabbing officer in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot by police over the weekend on the city's South Side has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an officer. On Saturday, around 7:33 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood, police responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for second Cook County man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied Tuesday for a second Cook County man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Villa Park before leading police on a high-speed chase. Sincere Harrington, 19, of Chicago, appeared for a bond hearing Monday before Judge...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police looking for woman accused of pepper spraying CTA bus driver
CHICAGO - CTA mass transit detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say pepper sprayed a bus driver. The incident happened November 9 in the 6300 block of South Stony Island. The female suspect was seen in security video wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. She is...
fox32chicago.com
Missing 15-year-old Chicago girl found dead in Evanston hotel room
EVANSTON, Ill. - A 15-year-old Chicago girl was found dead in a hotel room in the north suburbs. On Saturday morning, Evanston police responded to the Holiday Inn located in the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue for a possible deceased person in a hotel room. When officers arrived at the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
