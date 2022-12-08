CHICAGO - A Chicago man who was shot by police over the weekend on the city's South Side has been charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly stabbing an officer. On Saturday, around 7:33 p.m. in the Roseland neighborhood, police responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO