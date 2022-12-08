ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

The FRIENDS Experience coming to King of Prussia

By Richard C. Kraus
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8m0K_0jbre8bD00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fans of the hit ’90s sitcom Friends are in luck, as The FRIENDS Experience will be opening in the King of Prussia Mall on February 10, 2023.

Created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends , The FRIENDS Experience ran successfully in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Washington D.C., Denver, Toronto, and San Francisco before opening the upcoming “The One Near Philadelphia.”

The season of giving, avoiding charity scams

The FRIENDS Experience provides one of a kind activities for Friends viewers, allowing them to explore iconic sets from the show, including Monica’s kitchen and the famous Friends fountain.

Friends fans can also bring some of their favorite scenes from the show to life, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, taking a seat in Joey and Chandler’s recliner, and helping Ross pivot that couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2ymc_0jbre8bD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikAY6_0jbre8bD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPLap_0jbre8bD00

Of course, visitors will also be able to visit a re-created Central Perk coffee shop and buy Friends merchandise at a gift shop.

“The FRIENDS™ Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments and celebrate the show unlike ever before,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Original X Productions.

The FRIENDS Experience’s “The One Near Philadelphia” will be open from February 10 through May 9, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 15, and can be purchased on the FRIENDS Experience website. Guided tours are also available for groups of six to ten.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
ELMIRA, NY
TODAY.com

Inside the late Leslie Jordan’s apartment

Leslie Jordan gave fans an inside look at his apartment during a posthumous appearance on “MTV Cribs.”. Jordan’s episode aired on Thursday, Nov. 17, less than one month after the actor’s death on Oct. 24 at age 67. MTV shared a short clip from the episode on its YouTube channel, showcasing the late actor’s apartment and beloved sense of humor.
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein was reportedly “blindsided” by her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s decision to divorce. Lenny has a girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa. Katharina alleged that Lisa was aware of her relationship with Lenny. Meanwhile, poor Lenny was fading under the stress of dealing with both his wife and his girlfriend. In a hot […] The post Real Housewives Of Miami Star Alexia Echevarria “Expected” Lenny Hochstein To Cut Off Lisa Hochstein Financially Amid Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com

Mia Thornton Responds to Backlash for Altercation on ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’

The fallout from Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton’s altercation continues. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton is a hot topic on social media thanks to the recent episode. She invited all of the ladies to Miami. However, it didn’t take long before things went left between her and Wendy Osefo. Peter Thomas said that Wendy approached him to open up a Nigerian lounge. However, she had stalled out. So Peter wasn’t exactly thrilled when Wendy showed up with the others to have dinner at Bar One. Mia sided with Peter and she said that he was basically like family to her and Gordon Thronton. So she confronted Wendy in front of the rest of the group. And she also called out Wendy for not telling Peter that she was coming to Miami.
Page Six

Paris Hilton’s ex Chris Zylka is engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach

Paris Hilton’s ex-fiancé Chris Zylka is engaged to actress Hailee Lautenbach, Page Six confirmed on Friday. “It happened spur of the moment and intimately, no set up or family members hiding in a bush,” Lautenbach tells Page Six in a statement via her manager Jonathan Lazar. Zylka, 37, proposed last month as the couple drove to the Seattle marathon. The duo was en route when Zylka requested that Lautenbach, who was driving, turn around. The actor claimed he left his racing bib at their AirBnB. On the way back, the “Leftovers” alum asked the 28-year-old to pull over and get out of the car...
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

‘Vogue’ Editor Hamish Bowles Is Selling His Lavish NYC Duplex for $3 Million

 The longtime home of fashion and design editor Hamish Bowles is as stylish as you expect it to be. Located in New York City, the 1920s pre-war apartment is filled with vintage treasures. So too is the oversized closet inside. Bowles, who is currently the editor in chief of The World of Interiors and the global editor at large of Vogue, recently moved back to London and has thus decided to part ways with the impressive Greenwich Village co-op. His loss could be your gain for a cool $2.9 million. Bowles originally bought the duplex for $1.5 million at an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Painted Post man charged with forged checks scheme

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police. Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole […]
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

Forestport man drowns after ATV accident on December 9th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are reporting that a Forestport man drowned after an ATV accident near Little Woodhull Creek on December 9th. On Friday, troopers responded to a home on White Lake Road to investigate a missing report for 55-year-old Michael R. Ingersoll. Family members stated that Ingersoll left his […]
UTICA, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Company holiday parties are back -- but with some restraint

NEW YORK — (AP) — Say goodbye to virtual wine tastings, and bust out the karaoke. Love them or hate them, company holiday parties back — in a toned-down kind of way. After more than two years of working in pajama bottoms and clinking glasses over Zoom, many office workers seem to be yearning for a bit of glamour. The same is true for some front-line workers who saw festivities canceled even as they showed up to work every day during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IOWA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania man remains in Russian custody

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh-area resident remains in Russian custody amid the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The high-profile arrest and subsequent release of Griner brought public attention to the topic of Americans in Russian custody. At least three Americans are still detained in Russia, including former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, Marc Fogel, and Sarah […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

‘The Voice’ finalists prepare for last shows of Season 22

(NBC) — The two-night finale of “The Voice” Season 22 begins Monday when the final five singers will perform one last time for America’s Vote before the winner is crowned Tuesday night. For 16-year-old Brayden Lape, just being in the pool for the Blind Auditions was a win. “Even if I don’t get a chair […]
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

AG Shapiro announces new opportunities for Taylor Swift tickets

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/AP) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Ticketmaster will be offering new opportunities for consumers to purchase Taylor Swift tickets. According to tweets from Shapiro, consumers who received a pre-sale code this month will be able to “shake it off and try again.” The tweets from Shapiro state that emails will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rain and Snow Mix Likely Sunday

11:00 PM Forecast Update AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 40° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10TH: 24° SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:24 AM SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight temperatures are close to freezing for the low. More on our next chance of rain and snow below: TONIGHT: Low temperatures tonight will be around freezing. There will be mostly […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy