Four Harker Heights Knights participate in signing day celebration
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday afternoon, four Harker Heights Football standouts participated in a signing day celebration, as they prepare to take the next step towards playing Division One football. Even with the early National Signing Day period set to begin on December 21st, the school...
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
Belton ISD approves new courses for ’23-’24 school year
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District students will have the opportunity to take nine new courses next school year – ranging from computer networking to new world languages and Advanced Placement and Special Education options. The Board of Trustees approved the courses at its regular...
Pedestrian dead in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash. Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound...
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
Elementary Christmas art coming to Cove H-E-B
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you get your groceries at the H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, you could also take home some custom artwork!. Hundreds of Copperas Cove Independent School District elementary students have drawn and colored Christmas designs on H-E-B’s brown paper bags to help customers bring home some holiday spirit.
Waco Police: Teen facing charges after 4 individuals being smuggled discovered
A 17-year-old is facing charges after Waco police discovered four individuals that were smuggled across the U.S.- Mexico border during a traffic stop.
Bell County officials disagree with feds over broadband coverage
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials appear to disagree with the federal government’s assessment of broadband internet coverage in Bell County. “The amount of money that is being dedicated to expanding rural access to broadband represents a once-in-a-generation investment,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “I want to see Bell County residents benefit by this investment of federal tax dollars.”
Information sought in Killeen burglaries
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that a man was chasing a woman and shot her and then himself. Both were taken to Baylor Scott and White Temple Hospital.
Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
Hillsboro students escape injury in bus wreck
Hillsboro, Tx (FOX44) – 30 Hillsboro Independent School District students escaped injury when the school bus they were in was involved in a traffic accident. The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety reported the accident involved the bus and a pickup truck, and occurred about 4:09 p.m. Monday on State Highway 77 – near the TA Travel Center.
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
Injuries reported in Falls County 18-wheeler crash
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Minor injuries have been reported in an 18-wheeler crash in Falls County. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders arrived at Highway 6 on Monday night – near County Road 251 in the Reagan area. The 18-wheeler left the roadway and caused damages to a guardrail.
Caritas and Salvation Army prepare food pantries for more clients Christmas Weekend
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas and food banks are getting ready to help those in need. Both Caritas and the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in clients needing service. Caritas in Waco says its pantry is well...
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
Truck tractor crash shuts down Highway 77 in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Injuries have been reported in a Hill County truck tractor crash. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Hillsboro Public Safety, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Hill County Constable responded to Highway 77 shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, east of Interstate 35. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says this was about one mile from the TA Travel Center.
Afternoon shooting sends one person to the hospital in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police received a call about a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive. Officers found one man with a bullet wound and an ambulance...
Overnight home invasion robbery reported in Temple
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are searching for four men who robbed a home early Sunday morning. The police department received a call around 12:27 a.m. about a home invasion robbery in the 5100 block of Davy Crockett Street. Witnesses told officers that four men wearing masks...
