Connecticut State

Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana

Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
MONTANA STATE
Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW

Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW

Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation

WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch

Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return

Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop

Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
Mandy Rose Gets Loud ‘Thank You Mandy’ Chants After WWE NXT Women’s Title Loss

Mandy Rose had one of the most successful runs in the history of WWE NXT. From a mid-card attraction to becoming one of the longest-reigning NXT Women’s champions in history, Mandy certainly has come a long way. Her hard work and dedication were well-appreciated by the fans following her big title loss.
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match

John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette

Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
The New Day Wants To Help Pretty Deadly Flourish

The New Day can easily be regarded as one of the greatest tag teams on all time. In their time together as a team, they have won multiple tag team championship. However, the only tag title they hadn’t so far was the NXT Tag Team Championship. This is why...
Seth Rollins Earns United States Title Shot During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, he earned another title shot against Theory. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley squared off against each other to determine the number one contender for the...
Mia Yim Threatens To Block Fans Who Say She’s Cheating On Keith Lee

Mia Yim re-signed with WWE to take out the ‘Rhea Problem’ for The O.C., and she has excelled in delivering an excellent performance in the role. Since her return to the company, Yim saw a much larger spotlight, and that includes the bad parts as well. Mia Yim...
Live WWE RAW Results Coverage, Reaction, & Highlights For December 12, 2022

It’s Monday night, and you know what that means! WWE RAW will go down. tonight and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. Keep refreshing the page for continued live coverage of WWE RAW!. WWE RAW will start this week at 8:00 PM EST, as...
Tessa Blanchard Still Has Her Eye On Charlotte Flair Match

Tessa Blanchard was the first-ever women’s World Champion in Impact Wrestling after she defeated Sami Callihan to kickoff 2020. Controversy exploded surrounding Blanchard around that time, and it had a domino effect. It has been over two years since then and her reputation hasn’t gotten any better. Be that as it may, that hasn’t stopped Blanchard from wanting a match with Charlotte Flair.
Asuka Continues To Tease Massive Character Change With Cyptic Post

Asuka has established herself as one of the most ruthless competitors in the WWE women’s locker room, and there is a good reason for that. The Empress Of Tomorrow has gone through a lot of changes throughout her career. Asuka has been teasing a huge character change over the past few days, and now it seems she has dropped yet another tease.
Shawn Michaels Once Slapped WWE Rookie In The Face During Heated Exchange

Shawn Michaels has worn many hats in WWE throughout his career, and now he holds a position of power as Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That being said, there was once a time when HBK was a full-fledged WWE Superstar, making some questionable decisions along the way. It’s hard...
Roxanne Perez Gets Standing Ovation After Winning NXT Women’s Title

Roxanne Perez accomplished a lot within nine months of her NXT debut. The 21-year-old got the biggest win of her NXT career by beating Mandy Rose for her title tonight. Roxanne Perez captured the gold in the main event of NXT this week. The prodigy put an end to Mandy Rose’s historic NXT Women’s Championship reign with a Pop Rox.

