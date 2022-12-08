No-hate rally

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

HEBRON — The Coalition on Diversity & Equity will hold a rally on Saturday in response to a noose found at RHAM High School last month, while a local chapter of the NAACP is calling for additional charges against the teen charged in the incident.

WHAT: The Coalition on Diversity & Equity will hold a rally in response to a noose found at RHAM High School last month.

WHEN: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

WHERE: At the intersection of routes 66 and 85 in Hebron.

