ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

No-hate rally

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbakP_0jbrdYBP00
Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

HEBRON — The Coalition on Diversity & Equity will hold a rally on Saturday in response to a noose found at RHAM High School last month, while a local chapter of the NAACP is calling for additional charges against the teen charged in the incident.

WHAT: The Coalition on Diversity & Equity will hold a rally in response to a noose found at RHAM High School last month.

WHEN: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

WHERE: At the intersection of routes 66 and 85 in Hebron.

The rally will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the intersection of routes 66 and 85.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Skipping school

MANCHESTER — The school district is facing attendance issues, with chronic absenteeism rates increasing as the holiday season approaches. WHAT: Superintendent Matthew Geary presented an update Monday focused on the Board of Education’s five priorities, discussed and outlined in meetings earlier this year. HOW: Chronic absenteeism rates are...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: Students in Enfield aren’t having a gas

Many decades ago, during a very brief period, there was a fear around the campus of Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield, that one was susceptible to being shot while there. After all, a career criminal and noted prison-escaper, was on the loose after breaking out of a nearby maximum security facility in Somers.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor PZC approves portables

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the addition of two portable classrooms at the newly built Philip R. Smith Elementary School to create more space for increased enrollment. PZC members unanimously voted in favor of leasing portables for nine years with conditions after further details about...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire damages house in Coventry

COVENTRY — No one was hurt in a fire Monday afternoon at a home at 118 Brigham Road, Fire Chief Bud Meyers said. The blaze was reported at 2:14 p.m., and heavy fire was seen coming from the front and rear of the building, the Fire Department said. The...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged with posting intimate image of female

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police charged a Guilford man with posting intimate images of a female on a website after explicitly being told not to. Robert Carbone, 35, was charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image on Monday after an investigation was conducted in September. Carbone turned himself...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Stafford man admits evading taxes, owes some $163,000

A Stafford man who lived in Hebron pleaded guilty last week to federal income tax evasion and agreed to cooperate with the IRS in the collection of some $163,000 in back taxes he owes, along with interest and penalties, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced. DEFENDANT: David Kamal, 60, of...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Silva-Soto comes through in clutch for East Hartford

ENFIELD — Victoria Silva-Soto is much the same player she was a year ago for the East Hartford High girls basketball team but with an expanded role now that she’s a senior. The hard-nosed defense she played in the Hornets’ run to the CCC and Class LL state...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Changes at Enfield Square topic of meeting Wednesday

ENFIELD — The town will hold a meeting on Wednesday for the public’s reaction to access changes at Enfield Square Mall, which are part of an ongoing effort to study congestion at the 787,000-square-foot property on Elm Street and potential uses for the nearly empty mall. Town officials...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Families still displaced; investigation into mill fire continues

VERNON — Several families in the Rockville section of town were still unable to return to their homes this morning after a massive fire at a former textile mill at 114 Brooklyn St. early Monday. The American Red Cross said it is assisting four Vernon families — seven adults...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bus involved in crash on I-84 in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Minor injuries were reported after a school bus carrying teenagers was involved in a crash near the Route 15 exit of Interstate 84 on Monday. State police said at around 1:20 p.m., the bus, owned by WE Transport in Bridgeport, was traveling on I-84 west toward the Route 15 southbound ramp when it attempted to negotiate a curve. The bus struck a concrete barrier on the right shoulder, then crossed both lanes of traffic, striking another concrete barrier on the left shoulder.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged with crashing stolen car in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged an East Hartford man with fleeing the scene after crashing a stolen vehicle out of Manchester in September. Andre Jorden, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle without a license for a motor vehicle incident on Sept. 24 in the area of 286 Foster Road in South Windsor.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

South River Street Bridge to be replaced

ENFIELD — The South River Street Bridge will be demolished and replaced next year as part of a larger plan to revitalize the area in the Thompsonville section that is adjacent to the rail line and the Connecticut River. In addition to the bridge replacement, the project will widen...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Fire engulfs vacant Vernon mill

VERNON — A massive fire at a vacant mill on Brooklyn Street early this morning temporarily displaced several residents from their homes across the street and closed roads in the immediate area, according to local officials. The Vernon Fire Department was called to the mill directly across from the...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Evictions are surging, and children often pay the price

The remnants of Dexter Menyfield’s childhood are crammed into a storage unit. To yank out a garbage bag full of clothes is to nearly send his old Hot Wheels rolling. An attempt to free his mother’s porcelain elephant dislodges his X-Box, which teeters before he grabs it. Since...
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor home badly damaged by fire; no one hurt

SOUTH WINDSOR — A home on Hillside Drive sustained severe damage in a fire Monday afternoon, but no one was reported injured. The Fire Department was called to the home around 2:10 p.m. and arrived just four minutes later, Chief Kevin Cooney said. By that time, flames were coming out of a kitchen window and sliding glass door.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

White & fluffy

Some local towns received more snow than anticipated as the first storm of the season passed through Sunday afternoon and overnight, making for a tricky commute this morning. At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, snow accumulations reached 6.3 inches, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bryce Williams. Forecasts on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
263
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy