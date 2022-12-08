Ingham County begins recount of Prop 3 Lansing votes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was around this time six years ago that Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum found herself preparing to recount votes in the presidential election.

Fast forward to Thursday, Dec. 8, and she is now heading another recount, this time for Proposal 3.

With the state recounting 104,000 of the 583,000 Prop 3 votes, Ingham County officials, alongside 40 hired public workers, began the recount process on the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

The county clerk says she will comply with state election law, even if the recount won’t change the results of the election.

“There was filing with the State Board of Canvassers requesting a recount of the city of Lansing precincts in-person and absentee counting of Proposal 3,” Byrum said. “This recount will not change the results of the election, and we know that based on how many votes were asked to be recounted and the wide margin that Proposal 3 passed by. This is a remedy under law an individual filed for a recount, paid the fee and we are recounting the votes for the city of Lansing only because that is what was requested in the filing. “

Byrum says she expects a recount of every ballot in Lansing to be completed by Friday at the latest.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.