Bernard K. ‘Buck’ Means, age 66 passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2022 at his home in Nashville. Buck was born on Oct. 27, 1956 in Indianapolis, to his parents, the late Harold M. and Florence (Witt) Means. He attended Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis and went on to serve as a Private First Class with the Company A 2/237TH Infantry 101st Airborne Infantry of the United States Army. Buck worked in construction, specializing in Log Cabins and other unique home builds in the Brown County area.

NASHVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO