Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
Bernard K. ‘Buck’ Means
Bernard K. ‘Buck’ Means, age 66 passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2022 at his home in Nashville. Buck was born on Oct. 27, 1956 in Indianapolis, to his parents, the late Harold M. and Florence (Witt) Means. He attended Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis and went on to serve as a Private First Class with the Company A 2/237TH Infantry 101st Airborne Infantry of the United States Army. Buck worked in construction, specializing in Log Cabins and other unique home builds in the Brown County area.
bcdemocrat.com
Mary Jane (Harden) Terkhorn
Mary Jane (Harden) Terkhorn, age 93 passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022 at Brown County Health & Living Community in Nashville. She was a resident of Nashville. Mary Jane was born April 28, 1929 in Bloomington, to her parents, the late Thurman and Ava (McKinley) Harden. She...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
bcdemocrat.com
LETTERS: Chocolate Walk success; ‘Renters have rights’;
The Brown County Humane Society’s 15th Annual Chocolate Walk was one to remember! Spirits were high as more than 1,200 Chocolate Walkers, new and returning, strolled the snowy streets of Nashville on Saturday, Nov. 12. A sincere thank-you to Brown County and the town of Nashville for your warm...
bcdemocrat.com
Club news for week of Dec. 13
Veterans service organizations of Brown County have various meetings throughout the month, all meeting at the Veterans Hall, 902 Deer Run Lane. The Veterans Hall is a government facility and is alcohol free. Vietnam Veterans of Brown County meet on first Wednesdays. Veterans of Foreign Wars meet on second Thursdays.
bcdemocrat.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Winter band concerts; Donate food goods at BCSO; Library events ongoing
The community is invited to concerts supporting Brown County Schools this week. Brown County School bands will perform together at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Brown County High School auditorium, 235 Schoolhouse Lane. The Brown County Middle School choir will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec....
bcdemocrat.com
Sports Briefs for week of Dec. 13
The Brown County YMCA, 105 Willow St., continues to host classes and sessions. Candlelight Yoga, will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the multi-purpose room. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Homeschool Swim and Gym will occur every Tuesday from 9 to 11...
bcdemocrat.com
Government calendar for week of Dec. 13
Brown County Regional Sewer District and Helmburg Regional Sewer District — noon to 2 p.m., ZOOM meeting with engineering and rate consultant firms Join the meeting at cummins.zoom.us, meeting ID: 963 5894 5986, passcode: 762319. Nashville Town Council — 1 p.m., Town Hall, 200 Commercial St. Public hearing for...
bcdemocrat.com
Police: County woman charged with cruelty to animals
HAMBLEN TWP. — A 49-year-old Sweetwater woman, Mary Bolen, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge for cruelty to animals after an animal control officer visited her residence while she was in the hospital in September. According to the probable cause affidavit, Bolen was taken to the hospital on Sept....
bcdemocrat.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS: ‘Christmas Carol’ at the playhouse; Winter band concerts; Christmas Eve service in Freetown
The Brown County Playhouse, 70 S Van Buren St., will show the Dickensian Christmas tale on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, and concessions are available for purchase in the auditorium. For more information and to purchase tickets visit browncountyplayhouse.org. Brown County Christmas...
bcdemocrat.com
County receives $1 million grant for 5th time; Community Crossings funds to finance paving of North Shore, South Shore Drives, Beanblossom Road
More Brown County roads are set to be paved in 2023 after $1 million was received to accelerate road and bridge improvements. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG) is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
Comments / 0